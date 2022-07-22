Tony Calvin Racing Tips: ITV Horse Racing Tips On Saturday 23rd July

Tony Calvin’s racing tips come from Ascot this Saturday in one of the LIVE ITV races on the day. See Tony Calvin’s best horse racing tips on 23rd July below and claim a free £20 bet with BetUK to use on the race.
Last Saturday Tony Calvin found followers Francky Du Berlais (1st 5/1), who won the Summer Plate at Market Rasen.
Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 23rd July 2022
- 3.00 Ascot: ROPEY GUEST @ 13/1 with BetUK
- 3.00 Ascot: BLESS HIM @ 11/1 with BetUK
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets
- 3.00 Ascot: ROPEY GUEST @ 13/1 with BetUK
Has run well the last twice, including here at Ascot (2nd) in the Buckingham Palace Stakes last month. Only a pound higher here but jockey Callum Hutchinson is booked to ride to take off 5lbs this time.
- 3.00 Ascot: BLESS HIM @ 11/1 with BetUK
Course winner that actually saw off the other pick – Ropey Guest – in the Bunbury Cup last time at Newmarket. Up just a pound for that here and clearly loves this 7f trip with his last two tries over it winning ones. Jamie Spencer, who rides the horse most times, remains in the saddle.
Note: Odds are subject to change
