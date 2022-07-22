Tony Calvin Racing Tips: ITV Horse Racing Tips On Saturday 23rd July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Last Saturday Tony Calvin found followers Francky Du Berlais (1st 5/1), who won the Summer Plate at Market Rasen.

Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 23rd July 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Has run well the last twice, including here at Ascot (2nd) in the Buckingham Palace Stakes last month. Only a pound higher here but jockey Callum Hutchinson is booked to ride to take off 5lbs this time.

Course winner that actually saw off the other pick – Ropey Guest – in the Bunbury Cup last time at Newmarket. Up just a pound for that here and clearly loves this 7f trip with his last two tries over it winning ones. Jamie Spencer, who rides the horse most times, remains in the saddle.

