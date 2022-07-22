ITV Racing Tips and Trends | Ascot and York Best Bets, Sat 23rd July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV Racing tips and trends to get stuck into this Saturday at Ascot and York on a monster day of horse racing. The ITV cameras are showing seven races across the two venues, that are headlined by the Group One King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3:35). To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Saturday LIVE races.



Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with our friends at 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Ascot and York this Saturday.

Top Tipping – Last Saturday Andy Newton fired in Pisgah Pike (22/1), Magical Lagoon (5/4), Castel Gandolfo (e/w 2nd 12/1) & Statuario (e/w 3rd 10/1).

RELATED: Check out the best horse racing betting sites to add new bookmakers to your portfolio

Ascot and York Horse Racing Best Bets

ITV Racing Tips On Saturday 23rd July 2022

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Ascot King George Trends – See Which Horses Tick The Most Stats

Ascot Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips | Saturday 23rd July 2022

1:50 – Princess Margaret Keenland Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

16/19 – Had won just once before

16/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

15/19 – Returned 11/2 or shorter in the betting

15/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/19 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

14/19 – Won over 6f before

12/19 – Foaled in either Feb or March

9/19 – Winning favourite

9/19 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

6/19 – Won last time out

3/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

9 of the last 11 winners came from stalls 7 or lower

10 of the last 16 winners were Irish bred

9 of the last 16 horses from stall 1 were placed

4 of the last 10 winners came from stall 1



SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Lezoo will be popular after a close second in the G2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at HQ and with Frankie Dettori riding. However, a chance is taken on the Kevin Ryan-trained GLENLAUREL (e/w) @ 5/1 with 888Sport, who was very impressive on winning on debut at Thirsk last month. Yes, up in grade significantly here but is also entered in the G2 Lowther Stakes at York next month so connections clearly feel she’s above average.

2.25 – Longines Valiant Stakes (Group 3) (Filles and Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

10/10 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

10/10 – Won over at least 7f before

10/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

9/10 – Won 2 or 3 times in the past

8/10 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

7/10 – Came from stalls 3-8 (inc)

5/10 – Won last time out

5/10 – Irish bred

5/10 – Unplaced favourites

4/10 – Had run at Ascot before

2/10 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: ZANBAQ @ 13/8 with 888Sport looks an improving 3 year-old that was last seen running second in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot. Up into a G3 here so more on her plate but has only had four career runs (2 wins) so looks the sort from the Roger Varian yard to have more to give. Jumbly, Oscula and Novemba can give her most to think about.

3.00 – Moet & Chandon International Stakes (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

19/19 – Ran within the last 5 weeks

19/19 – Had raced at Ascot previously

17/19 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

15/19 – Won over 7f previously

15/19 – Carried 8-9 or more in weight

14/19 – Won between 2-4 times previously

13/19 – Favourites unplaced

12/19 – Winning distance – 3/4 length or less

11/19 – Returned a double-figure price in the market

11/19 – Winners that came from outside the top three in the market

11/19 – Aged 4 years-old

7/19 – Raced at Newmarket last time out

7/19 – Raced at Ascot last time out

5/19 – Won their last race

3/19 – Winning favourites

2/19 – Trained by Clive Cox

13 of the last 15 winners ran at Ascot, Newmarket or Haydock last time out

11 of the last 15 winners came from a double-figure stall

10 of the last 15 winners finished in the top 5 last time out

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Raising Sand won this in 2019 but at the age of 10 is not getting any younger. Dark Shift was a nice winner of the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot last month and has now won 4 of his last 5, but is up another 6lbs here.

Jumby often runs well here too and the likes of Air To Air, Fresh, Tactical, for the Queen, and Chiefofchiefs are others to respect.

But the two I like here are KING ZAIN (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport and ARATUS (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport. The former was a tidy winner at Kempton over this trip last time and comes from the Roger Charlton yard that won this race in 2020. James Doyle is a plus in the a saddle and draw 21 is a postive based on the stats.

Aratus comes from the Clive Cox team that have a fair record in the race too. Yes, this 4 year-old has been below-par of late and has 6 1/2 lengths to find with Dark Shift on his Royal Hunt Cup run from last time. But is 7lbs better off this time and having travelled well that lat day over a mile, the drop back to 7f here should be in his favour.

3:35 – King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (Group 1) (British Champion Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners

18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before

17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season

17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

17/20 – Placed last time out

16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner

12/20 – Aged 4 years-old

12/20 – Had run Ascot before

12/20 – Won their previous race

10/20 – Favourites that won

8/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out

8/20 – Won at Ascot before

5/20 – Trained by John Gosden

3/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

Frankie Dettori has ridden the winner in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2017, 2019 and 2020

2 of the last 8 winners were that season’s Epsom Oaks winner

Adayar (2021) and Galileo (2001) were the last horses to do the Derby/King George double in the same season

Trainer John Gosden won the race in 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 & 2020

Trainer Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2001, 2007, 2008 & 2016

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 3/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Just the six runners for the King George this season, but it’s still a quality field that includes the top-rated Mishriff, plus Irish Derby winner – Westover – and Epsom Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn.

Add in the 2021 shock Arc hero – Torquator Tasso – who will be out to prove that win wasn’t a fluke, plus past G1 winners – Broome and Pyledriver – then it’s still a ‘must-see’ contest.

Mishriff bounced back to form with a top second in the Eclipse Stakes last time at Sandown and will be looking to give trainer John Gosden his sixth win in this race. Gosden also has Emily Upjohn, who was an unlucky loser of the Epsom Oaks last time after stumbling at the start.

She gets a handy 14lbs from the older horses here with an age and fillies’ allowance and will be in the hands of Frankie Dettori, who has won this race 7 times before.

But the call is to stick with the Irish Derby winner – WESTOVER @ 11/8 with 888Sport – here, who was super-impressive in winning that Curragh race by 7 lengths last time. This Frankel colt has got better with each race this season and was also an excellent third in the Epsom Derby back in June.

Being a 3 year-old, he’ll also get a useful 11lbs from the older horses in the race and in the ast 20 runnings of the King George a massive 17 winners have been aged 3 or 4.

RELATED: Ascot King George Trends – See Which Horses Tick The Most Stats

739 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

York Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips | Saturday 23rd July 2022



2.05 – Sky Bet ‘Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe’ Handicap (To Be Ridden By Professional Jump Jockeys) Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 5f ITV

Just 4 previous runnings

3/4 – Aged between 5-7 (inc)

3/4 – Carried between 10-8 and 11-1 in weight

2/4 – Won by trainer Paul Midgley

1/4 – Winning favourite

Soul Seeker (11/2) won the race last year

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Probably not a race to get too involved in with jump jockeys riding over 5f on the flat! Stone Circle beat Eeh Bah Gum by 1/2 a length at Nottingham last time out and there shouldn’t be a lot between them again here. Val De Travers is another to note, but the in-form Sean Bowen catches the eye riding last year’s winner – SOUL SEEKER (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport .

This David O’Meara runner beat another entry, Son And Sannie – by a neck 12 months ago but is actually now rated a massive 8lbs lower. Yes, he’s been out of form a tad, but the first time tongue-tie is interesting and we know the horse is proven in this race.

Trainer Paul Midgely has also done well in the race and runs several – Birkenhead, Indian Sounds, Van Gerwen, Nibras Again and Leodis Dream.

2.40 – Sky Bet Dash Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 6f ITV

18/18 – Raced within the last 5 weeks

16/18 – Had won between 2-6 times before

16/18 – Carried 8-12 or more

15/18 – Returned 10/1 or shorter in the betting

13/18 – Aged 5 or younger

13/18 – Drawn in stall 10 or lower

12/18 – Had run at York before

11/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

11/18 – Placed favourites

10/18 – Raced at either Hamilton, York, Newmarket or Ascot last time

6/18 – Winning favourites

2/18 – Trained by Tim Easterby

2/18 – Won last time out

11 of the last 16 winners carried 9-0 or more

Venturous (33/1) won the race in 2021



SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Another tough race to unravel, with many chances. The 2021 winner – VENTUROUS (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport – is back for more and has to be repsected off a 2lb lower mark. Others to note are Silver Samurai, Aberama Gold, Gale Force Maya, Nationwide and Mondammej.

But the Tim Easterby yard also have a fair record in the race – winning it twice in 2017 & 2018 – so their HYPERFOCUS (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport is the other pick.

A good winner at Haydock last time out over this 6f trip, beating a fair yardstick in Mighty Gurkha, and a 5lbs hike in the ratings for that success looks fair. It’s worth noting that Easterby also runs Music Society, Atomic Lady and Kind Review.

3.15 – Sky Bet York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV

15/16 – Aged 6 or younger

14/16 – Favourites that finished in the top 3

14/16 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks

13/16 – Had won over 1m2f before

13/16 – Had won at least 4 times before

12/16 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

11/16 – Rated between 110 and 117

10/16 – Horses from stall one that finished in the top two

9/16 – Had run at York before

8/16 – Ran at Sandown last time out

6/16 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Jane Chapple-Hyam runner CLAYMORE @ 6/4 with 888Sport broke the Queen’s heart at Royal Ascot last time, when beaten her hot favourite – Reach For The Moon – in the Hampton Court Stakes. He’ll be out to prove that win wasn’t a one-off but it was his first try over 1m2f and saw it out well to suggest he’s the one to beat again here, especially as he gets a useful 9lbs off the older horses in the race.

The two Dubai’s in the race- Dubai Honour and Dubai Future look the ones to give the Chapple-Hyam runner most to think about.

779 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Ascot Race Times and Schedule | Sat 23rd July

1:50 – Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

2:25 – Longines Valiant Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

3:00 – Moet & Chandon International Stakes (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes (Listed Race) (Formerly The Winkfield Stakes) Cl1 (2yo) 7f SKY

4:45 – Porsche Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m SKY

5:20 – Garrard Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f SKY

York Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 23rd July 2022

2:05 – Sky Bet “Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe” Handicap (To Be Ridden By Professional Jump Jockeys) Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 5f ITV

2:40 – Sky Bet Dash Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 6f ITV

3:15 – Sky Bet York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV

3:50 – Sky Bet In Running Racing Nursery Handicap Cl3 (2yo 0-95) 6f RTV

4:25 – Sky Bet UK’s No.1 Betting App Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 2m½f RTV

5:00 – Sky Bet Partnership With Support Dogs Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 1m4f RTV

5:35 – Sky Bet Paying Extra Places Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 7f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Ascot and York. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

More Horse Racing Free Bets