Kevin Blake’s ITV Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets Saturday 23rd July

Kevin Blake’s racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing from Ascot this Saturday. He has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 23rd July below and put them in a 40/1 double.
Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 23rd July 2022
- 3.00 Ascot: TACTICAL (e/w) @ 9/1 with BetUK
- 3.35 Ascot: MISHRIFF @ 7/2 with BetUK
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets
Ryan Moore teams up with Andrew Balding here to ride this 4 year-old for the Queen. Only beaten 2 1/4 lengths in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot two runs ago and highly-tried last time in the Summer Mile. Back in trip and grade here will give him a leading chance.
Bounced back to form with a close second in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown last time out. Is the top-rated in the field and if reproducing that last run looks set to be bang there with James Doyle taking over in the saddle.
