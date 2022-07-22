Kevin Blake’s ITV Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets Saturday 23rd July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake’s racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing from Ascot this Saturday. He has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 23rd July below and put them in a 40/1 double.

Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 23rd July 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Ryan Moore teams up with Andrew Balding here to ride this 4 year-old for the Queen. Only beaten 2 1/4 lengths in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot two runs ago and highly-tried last time in the Summer Mile. Back in trip and grade here will give him a leading chance.

Bounced back to form with a close second in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown last time out. Is the top-rated in the field and if reproducing that last run looks set to be bang there with James Doyle taking over in the saddle.

