ITV Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Ascot and York 45/1 Saturday Acca

More ITV Racing Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Saturday 23rd July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across ITV horse racing from Ascot on King George Day and York.





Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

Has the best form on offer after a close second in the G2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at HQ. Was also carried a bit left that day but the winner kept the race in the stewards’ room. Frankie rides again and this Ralph Beckett runner looks to have a great chance of getting back to winning ways.

An excellent second in the 28-runner Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out – up into Group Three company here will require another step up, but is lightly-raced and looks the sort to have more in the locker.

Bolted up in the Irish Derby last time out at the Curragh and on that form is the one to beat. Being a 3 year-old gets a handy 11lbs from the older horses too and that can be the difference here. This well-bred Frankel colt is expected to continue his upward curve.

Beat the odds-on favourite – Reach For The Moon – in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out when stepped up to 1m2f for the first time. Will need to prove that wasn’t a fluke and is up into a Group Two here, but gets a useful 9lbs from the older horses and can go well from the front again.

2022 Ascot Race Times and Schedule | Sat 23rd July

1:50 – Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

2:25 – Longines Valiant Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

3:00 – Moet & Chandon International Stakes (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes (Listed Race) (Formerly The Winkfield Stakes) Cl1 (2yo) 7f SKY

4:45 – Porsche Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m SKY

5:20 – Garrard Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f SKY

York Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 23rd July 2022

2:05 – Sky Bet “Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe” Handicap (To Be Ridden By Professional Jump Jockeys) Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 5f ITV

2:40 – Sky Bet Dash Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 6f ITV

3:15 – Sky Bet York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV

3:50 – Sky Bet In Running Racing Nursery Handicap Cl3 (2yo 0-95) 6f RTV

4:25 – Sky Bet UK’s No.1 Betting App Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 2m½f RTV

5:00 – Sky Bet Partnership With Support Dogs Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 1m4f RTV

5:35 – Sky Bet Paying Extra Places Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 7f RTV

