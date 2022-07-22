ITV Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Ascot and York 45/1 Saturday Acca

More ITV Racing Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Saturday 23rd July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across ITV horse racing from Ascot on King George Day and York.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
RELATED: ITV Racing Tips and Trends | Ascot and York Best Bets, Sat 23rd July
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 45/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, Why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
LEZOO @15/8 with BetUK – 1.50 Ascot
Has the best form on offer after a close second in the G2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at HQ. Was also carried a bit left that day but the winner kept the race in the stewards’ room. Frankie rides again and this Ralph Beckett runner looks to have a great chance of getting back to winning ways.
ZANBAQ @ 7/4 with BetUK – 2.25 Ascot
An excellent second in the 28-runner Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out – up into Group Three company here will require another step up, but is lightly-raced and looks the sort to have more in the locker.
WESTOVER @ 11/8 with BetUK – 3.35 Ascot
Bolted up in the Irish Derby last time out at the Curragh and on that form is the one to beat. Being a 3 year-old gets a handy 11lbs from the older horses too and that can be the difference here. This well-bred Frankel colt is expected to continue his upward curve.
CLAYMORE @ 6/4 with BetUK – 3.15 York
Beat the odds-on favourite – Reach For The Moon – in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out when stepped up to 1m2f for the first time. Will need to prove that wasn’t a fluke and is up into a Group Two here, but gets a useful 9lbs from the older horses and can go well from the front again.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 45/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
2022 Ascot Race Times and Schedule | Sat 23rd July
- 1:50 – Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 2:25 – Longines Valiant Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
- 3:00 – Moet & Chandon International Stakes (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV
- 3:35 – King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
- 4:10 – Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes (Listed Race) (Formerly The Winkfield Stakes) Cl1 (2yo) 7f SKY
- 4:45 – Porsche Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m SKY
- 5:20 – Garrard Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f SKY
York Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 23rd July 2022
- 2:05 – Sky Bet “Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe” Handicap (To Be Ridden By Professional Jump Jockeys) Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 5f ITV
- 2:40 – Sky Bet Dash Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 6f ITV
- 3:15 – Sky Bet York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV
- 3:50 – Sky Bet In Running Racing Nursery Handicap Cl3 (2yo 0-95) 6f RTV
- 4:25 – Sky Bet UK’s No.1 Betting App Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 2m½f RTV
- 5:00 – Sky Bet Partnership With Support Dogs Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 1m4f RTV
- 5:35 – Sky Bet Paying Extra Places Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 7f RTV
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets