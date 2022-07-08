Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Newmarket, York and Ascot get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Kilbeggan, Cork, Chester and Chepstow get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.15pm at Newmarket, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Chester.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newmarket and one from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newmarket, York, Ascot, Kilbeggan, Cork, Chester and Chepstow

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – NEW LONDON @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.50 Newmarket



Our NAP of the day comes from the feature meeting on Friday at Newmarket, where we have selected New London to win this Class 2 Handicap over 1m2f for trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick.

This 3-year-old colt has only ran three times as a race horse, winning twice, both around the same track as today, before a runner-up finish at Chester in May in a Class 1. Today’s challenge looks achievable for New London, who runs off 9st 6lbs, which is three-pounds lower than when he won at Newmarket last time.

The step back from Class 1 company to Class 2 should play into his hands, as New London looks to get back to winning ways and aims to put in a big performance here in the Heritage Handicap.

NEXT BEST – GHATHANFAR @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 5.00 York

Our Next Bet bet of the day comes in the penultimate race at York Racecourse, where we have selected Ghathanfar for trainer Tracy Waggott to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over the five furlong distance.

This 6-year-old gelding boasts some seriously impressive form, with two wins, three runner-ups and a placed finish in his last seven starts. One of those wins came last time out in June at Pontefract, where Ghathanfar triumphed in a Class 3 handicap over six furlongs, keeping on strongly and winning gamely.

If Ghathanfar can replicate this form again today around the York track, there is no reason he can’t make it back to back wins under the ride of Dale Swift. Has ran off 9st 12lbs before too and performed well so shouldn’t be an issue.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

RELATED: ITV Racing Tips and Trends From Newmarket July Festival On Friday

RELATED: Friday’s Horse Racing NAP of the Day

RELATED: Frankie Dettori Newmarket Rides On Friday – Back This 1,150/1 Acca

RELATED: Falmouth Stakes Tips and Trends For Friday’s Newmarket Race

RELATED: ITV Lucky 15 Tips at Newmarket July Festival on Friday

RELATED: Newmarket July Festival Placepot Tips on Friday

RELATED: Newmarket Each-way Tip Of The Day on Friday

RELATED: Friday’s Horse Racing Tips From EVERY MEETING

RELATED: Andrew Mount’s Friday Horse Racing Tips

RELATED: Newmarket July Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers On Friday

RELATED: Newmarket Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers For EXISTING CUSTOMERS

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, York, Ascot, Kilbeggan, Cork, Chester and Chepstow on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 48 races:

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Epictetus @ SP with Bet UK

1.50 New London (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Lezoo @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Zoffee @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Inspiral @ 2/9 with Bet UK

4.10 Dashing Dick @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Ancient Times @ 11/2 with Bet UK

York Horse Racing Tips

2.05 My Little Queens @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Benefit @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Thunder Star @ SP with Bet UK

3.50 Animato @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Northern Express @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Ghathanfar (NB) @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Jazz Samba @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

2.15 It’s Chico Time @ SP with Bet UK

2.50 First Officer @ SP with Bet UK

3.25 King Cabo @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Hello Jumeirah @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.36 Sea The Casper @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.11 Emperor Spirit @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Mark Of Respect @ SP with Bet UK

Kilbeggan Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Elusive Sea @ SP with Bet UK

5.50 The Folkes Tiara @ SP with Bet UK

6.20 Where’s Bunny @ SP with Bet UK

6.50 Rock Road @ SP with Bet UK

7.20 Everglow @ SP with Bet UK

7.50 Bacardys @ SP with Bet UK

8.20 Dunleer Phoenix @ SP with Bet UK

Cork Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Prince Of Verona @ SP with Bet UK

5.35 Moulane West @ SP with Bet UK

6.05 Good Bye Milan @ SP with Bet UK

6.35 Tuff Days @ SP with Bet UK

7.05 Frazel Express @ SP with Bet UK

7.35 Soviet Pimpernel @ SP with Bet UK

8.05 Therailwaymen @ SP with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Carnival Zain @ SP with Bet UK

6.30 Metahorse @ SP with Bet UK

7.00 Group One Power @ SP with Bet UK

7.30 Zephina @ SP with Bet UK

8.00 Liangel Hope @ SP with Bet UK

8.30 Alcazan @ SP with Bet UK

9.00 Rozalia @ SP with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

6.15 Dundory @ SP with Bet UK

6.45 Astrophysics @ SP with Bet UK

7.15 Silent Flame @ SP with Bet UK

7.45 Letter Of The Law @ SP with Bet UK

8.15 Twilight Tone @ SP with Bet UK

8.45 Mountain Ash @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change