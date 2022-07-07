ITV Racing Tips On Friday | Newmarket July Festival 2022 Trends and Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV Racing tips on Friday to get stuck into as the Newmarket July Festival 2022 continues into its second day. The ITV horse racing cameras are at Newmarket to take in four LIVE races, that include the Group One Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3:35), where the Frankie Dettori-ridden Inspiral is hot favourite. Andy Newton is also on-hand with the key big-race trends and his best bets across today’s four LIVE ITV races.

**TOP TIPPING** Thursday’s ITV horse racing tips saw Deauville Legend (1st 11/2, from 15/2) and Yibir (1st 11/8) winning

Newmarket July Festival 2022

ITV Horse Racing Tips On Friday 8th July 2022

RELATED: Newmarket Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

Newmarket July Festival 2022 Trends and Tips – Day Two, Friday 8th July 2022

1.50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV



13/15 – Raced in the last 4 weeks

13/15 – Had won between 1-2 times before

12/15 – Have never run at Newmarket (July) before

12/15 – Returned 12/1 or shorter in the betting

12/15 – Placed in the top 6 last time out

10/15 – Carried 8-12 or more in weight

10/15 – Unplaced favourites

8/15 – Irish bred

7/15 – Had won over 1m2f or further before

7/15 – Trained by Mark Johnston (including 6 of last 9 runnings)

6/15 – Raced at Ascot last time out

4/15 – Won last time out

2/15 – Trained by Andrew Balding

0/15 – Winning favourites

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: A very open handicap to get the LIVE ITV racing going on Friday. Godolphin have a decent hand with New London and Natural World in the race, with William Buick their number one jockey picking New London.

The Andrew Balding yard have a fair record in the race so it’s interesting they run two – Swilcan Bridge and Schmilsson, but we’ve also last year’s winning yard – William Haggas – with an entry – YONAFIS (e/w) @ 7/2 with 888Sport.

This 3 year-old won his opening three starts in the AW tracks and then ran a fair 8th (of 30) in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot last time – only beaten 4 1/2 lengths. But the key here is the step up in trip to 1m2f. Being by former Derby winner Golden Horn the extra yardage looks a plus and the Haggas yard have a 21% record with their 3 year-olds here too.

The other of interest is the Frankie Dettori-ridden KNIGHTSWOOD (e/w) @ 15/2 with 888Sport, mainly because the Mark Johnston yard have won this race a staggering 6 times in the last 9 years.



2.25 – Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored by Bet365) (Group 2) Cl1 6f ITV3

18/18 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks

18/18 – Had raced at least twice before

17/18 – Had won between 1-2 times before

16/18 – Foaled in Feb or March

15/18 – Placed favourites

14/18 – Placed 1st or 2nd last time out

14/18 – Won by a UK-based yard

13/18 – Ran at Ascot last time out

13/18 – Had won over 6f before

10/18 – Returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting

10/18 – Won last time out

9/18 – Winning favourites

3/18 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (5 wins in total)

3/18 – Drawn in stall 1 (2 of the last 3)

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: Just the 6 runners here but a nice little race still. Mawj, for Godolphin will be popular after a good second in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out, while Maylandsea also ran well at Royal Ascot, when runner-up in the Queen Mary.

We also have Queen Olly, who also ran in the Albany Stakes (4th) and the 8th in the Queen Mary – Carmela. However, the call is a filly that bypassed Royal Ascot – LEZOO @ 5/2 with 888Sport – but is also the only course and distance winner in the field.

She’ll also be ridden by Frankie Dettori, who rode her last time out to win here to win a Listed race and is now 2-from-2. She’s a strong travelling sort that looks to have more to come and with Frankie hot news at the moment she can provide the Italian with a welcome winner.

3.00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV3

Just 4 previous running

The Saeed Bin Suroor yard won this race in 2021

The Mark Johnston yard won this race in 2019 and 2020

The Charlie Appleby yard won this race in 2018

Godolphin have won 2 of the 4 past runnings

Cape Coast (13/2) won this race in 2020

King’s Advice (10/1) won this race in 2019

Trainer Saeed Bin Suroor has a 33% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has a 23% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Jockey Ben Curtis has a 25% riding 4+ yar-olds at the track

Jockey Andrea Atzeni has a 24% riding 4+ yar-olds at the track

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: Many chances here for this handicap but it was hard to not be taken by the way the William Haggas runner – CANDLEFORD @ 3/1 with 888Sport – won at Royal Ascot (Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes) last time out. He went on by 6 lengths that day after travelling well into the race and before. Yes, he’s been hiked up 13lbs for that success but he was hardly stopping at the line and so the step up to 1m6f (from 1m4f) could eke out even more.

He also showed a good turn of foot that day to settle the race in a few strides and so as long as jockey Tom Marquand can save a bit for the end it could be more of the same here today.

Of the rest, Midnights Legacy was a good winner at Epsom last time out, while Frankie rides Zoffee, who is on a three timer and can go well. Dubai Welcome, Spirit Mixer, Trawlerman and Contact are others with decent claims, but with the Mark Johnston yard winning 2 of the last 4 renewals their two in the race – recent Chester winner, SOAPY STEVENS (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport and TRIBAL ART (e/w) @ 20/1 with 888Sport are worthy of small each-way interests too.

3.35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 1m ITV

19/20 – Won a Listed or better class race previously

19/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

16/20– Won over at least 1 mile previously

16/20 – Had 2+ runs that season

15/20 – Won from stall 5 or lower

15/20 – Won at 13/2 or shorter in the betting

15/20 – Ran at Ascot in their last race

11/20 – Favourites placed

7/20 – Favourites that won (1 joint)

7/20 – Previous Group One winners

7/20 – Had run on the Newmarket July course previously

6/20 – Won their last race

3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore (3 of the last 8)

2/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (2 of last 6 runnings)

2/20 – Trained by John Gosden (2 of the last 10 runnings)

2/20 – Owned by the Cheveley Park Stud (2 of the last 8 runnings)

2/20 – French-trained winners

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: Well, it seems the unbeaten INSPIRAL @ 2/11 with 888Sport has scared off most of the runners here – with just four others looking to take her on. However, it’s easy to see why other connections don’t want to cross paths with this classy filly after she bolted up in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out.

Frankie has been confirmed to ride here too and this Cheveley Park Stud-owned 3 year-old is also a CD winner here at HQ. She really doesn’t have any flaws and being rated 9lbs higher than her nearest rival – Prosperous Voyage – then she could even run a bit below par and still take the £141k top prize.

The French raider – Sibila Spain, the 1000 Guineas runner-up Prosperous Voyage, Primo Bacio and Sandrine can fight it out for the places but it would be one of the shocks of the season if Frankie and Gosden are not taking this with INSPIRAL @ 2/11 with 888Sport.

2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule

Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022