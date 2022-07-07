ITV Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Newmarket Best Bets On Friday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ITV horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Friday 8th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the LIVE ITV racing from Newmarket on the second day of the Newmarket July Festival, with the Group One Falmouth Stakes the feature race.



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Thursday 7th July 2022

Won his opening three races and wasn’t disgraced when 8th in the Britannia Stakes last time out at Royal Ascot. That came over a mile, but breeding suggests (Golden Horn) this step up to 1m2f will bring out more and the William Haggas yard also took this race 12 months ago.

2-from-2 after wins at Bath and over this course and distance last time in a Listed race. Was stepping up to 6f last time too so we know the trip is fine here and Frankie Dettori, who rode last time, remains in the saddle.

Powered home to win well at Ascot last time out in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes – winning by 6 lengths. Is up 13lbs for that win so more on his plate but looks the sort to have more to come now upped to 1m6f and is worth sticking with.

Looks a ‘super banker’ on day two of the Newmarket July Festival. Heads here 5-from-5 and was mighty impressive in winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out. Frankie rides and it will be a huge shock if she’s not staying unbeaten here.

2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule

Newmarket July Festival: Thursday 7th July 2022

1:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

1:50 – Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m5f ITV

2:25 – Close Brothers July Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 6f ITV

3:35 – Princess Of Wales’s Close Brothers Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:40 – Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022

1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV

4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022