Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 8 July

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters on Friday, 8 July, is Lezoo. She contests the 6f Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket (2:25) this afternoon. Ralph Beckett’s juvenile filly looks worth a wager at neat 9/4 odds.

579 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a 'real money' stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C's apply.

A course and distance winner in Listed company on her last horse racing run, Lezoo looks a cut-above that level. Stepping up in class against Group calibre opposition is the next logical step. This daughter of Zoustar is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday. Here are even more reasons to back her.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Lezoo win?

None of the other five fillies against Lezoo have won over this course and distance. Her success at Newmarket races came 13 days ago as she made an effortless step up to Listed level when travelling strongly throughout the Empress Fillies’ Stakes. Under a great ride from today’s jockey Frankie Dettori, who was under intense scrutiny at the time, Lezoo scored in ready fashion.

She immediately went into many punters’ notebooks for a quick turnaround and appearing here. It’s no surprise that the best UK betting sites have Lezoo much shorter in the market here than the 16/5 she was returned at when last in action. As the only unbeaten filly in the line-up, she should also command respect.

The Beckett yard brings a 33 per cent strike rate on the July course at Newmarket this summer into today. With Lezoo’s stable also sending out eight winners since her last outing, they are clearly in-form. She just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 8 July. A £10 punt on Lezoo with 888Sport returns £32.50 at her current price if she lands the hat-trick.

War Horse worth an each way play in Heritage Handicap

Earlier on the card, War Horse looks one to consider each way at double figure odds of 11/1 in the 1m 2f Heritage Handicap for three-year-olds (1:50). Trained by local handler Marco Botti, this Sea The Stars gelding was behind some smart types in Lusail and Noble Truth when fifth on debut here last June.

Since recording that horse racing result, those two have official ratings of 114 and 112 from the handicapper. A mark of 88 thus makes War Horse looks very well-handicapped, especially as he was only two lengths behind Noble Truth. He got an easy 10 furlongs when scoring at Goodwood in the autumn too.

Big field and pace on can help War Horse hit frame

A strongly run race could still see War Horse as effective over this trip. He landed such a race at Sandown off 85 two starts back. War Horse now meets Epsom conqueror Swilcan Bridge off 2lb better terms with less than a length between them on that form. He should turn the tables, so horse racing betting sites may have him overpriced in the market.

Botti brings £10 profit off a £1 level stake with July course runners this summer into today too. With Andrea Atzeni again in the saddle, War Horse is an each way bet to consider alongside our horse racing NAP of the Day. A £10 each way bet pays out on four places with 888Sport, where new customers can get £40 in bonuses for signing up.

