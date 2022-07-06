Falmouth Stakes 2022 Trends, Tips and Horses Winning Probability

Inspiral Will Be Hard To Beat In 2022 Falmouth Stakes



The John Gosden-trained INSPIRAL @ 2/5 with 10Bet will be many people’s Friday banker at Newmarket and it’s hard to make a case against that. She comes into the race unbeaten from five runs and returned to the track last month with an easy 4 3/4 length demolition job in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She’s also got Frankie Dettori riding and that didn’t look likely a few days ago as the Italian goes in search of his second Falmouth Stakes win. She’s also owned by Chevely Park Stud, who like to target this race – winning it three times in the past – with the most recent Veracious in 2019.

Inspiral is also rated 9lbs higher than her nearest rivals – Prosperous Voyage, Alcohol Free and Tenebrism, so even if she performs a tad under her normal level she’ll still have a fair bit in-hand.

There is some talk of stepping Inspiral up in trip after this as she’s certainly looked as if she’ll stay further, but for now she’s going to be all the rage in for Friday’s Falmouth Stakes and if the betting is right we’ve around a 70% chance we’ll be seeing another famous Frankie flying dismount at around 3:45 on Friday.

Of the rest, the Aidan O’Brien yard have won two of the last six Falmouth Stakes, but pulled out their intended runners earlier in the week so won’t have any horses in this year’s renewal.

In fact, Inspiral will only have to face four other runners, with just 5 in the race at the final declaration stage. The French raider Sibila Spain was a head winner at Saint-Cloud and is the only other last time out winner in the race, but is still rated 10lbs lower than the hot favourite.

Prosperous Voyage is the second highest rated at 112 and was the runner-up in the 1000 Guineas in May – but was since 9 lengths behind Inspiral last time out in the Coronation Stakes so have plenty of ground to make up in that running.

Primo Bacio is useful on her day but you feel her level is more Group 3 or Listed, while course winner – Sandrine – makes up the five, but is rated 13lbs inferior to Inspiral.

Frankie Has Just One Falmouth Stakes Win

Jockey Ryan Moore has won three of the last eight runnings of the Falmouth Stakes, but surprisingly Frankie has just one win in this decent Group One Newmarket race. That came on the Mark Johnston-trained Nahoodh in 2008.

However, with Inspiral @ 4/11 with 10bet the hot odds-on favourite for the 2022 Falmouth Stakes the 13 year run without success in this race for Frankie looks highly likely to end – at odds of 4/11 she’s got a 73% chance of wininng the 2022 Falmouth Stakes.

Inspiral Can Give Cheveley Park Owners Their Fourth Falmouth Stakes Success

The Falmouth Stakes is also a race that Inspiral’s owners – Cheveley Park Stud – like to win. They’ve won the Group One contest three times in total, with the first back in 1998 (Lovers Knot) and more recently in 2014 (Integral) and 2019 (Veracious).

Trainer John Gosden Has Won The Falmouth Stakes Three Times

The record of trainer John Gosden is also pretty similar to that of the Cheveley Park Stud. He’s also won the race three times, with the first coming back in 1997 (Ryafan) a year before the CPS won their first success in the race. He’s since followed up more recently with Elusive Kate (2013) and Nazeef (2020).

Falmouth Stakes 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Falmouth Stakes Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker INSPIRAL 4/11 73% SIBILA SPAIN 12/1 7.7% PRIMO BACIO 12/1 7.7% PROSPEROUS VOYAGE 20/1 4.8% SANDRINE 20/1 4.8%

All odds correct as of 15:29 BST on Tues, 5 July and subject to change