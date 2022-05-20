Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, May 20th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew fielded against four horses on Wednesday and all were beaten. He has two recommended bets/trades on Thursday, May 19th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
BATH – DOUBLE DRAW
Rain at Bath has eased the going to good, good to soft in places, and could ease further. This is likely to give those drawn high an advantage, especially in the big-field sprints. The meeting here on April 14th was the last one to feature ground softer than good and the winners were drawn 10 of 13, 4 of 9, 11 of 15, 8 of 10, 9 of 10, 2 of 13 and 9 of 10. On soft ground at this meeting last year, ‘DOUBLE DRAW’ made up at 120 and a buy of this market at 83 could pay dividends.
Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE DRAW at Bath
CATTERICK 7.38
DIVINE CONNECTION won well from the front at Pontefract last time but had a favourable low draw and was probably flattered. The first three finishers came from stalls 3, 2 and 1 of 13 and the runner-up/third have been beaten in their subsequent starts. The horses drawn 4, 5 and 6 were also well held next time. The ground is going to be slower this afternoon and she can be sold in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Oppose DIVINE CONNECTION in Catterick 7.38
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet
There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
- Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
Related
- There is more from Andrew Mount every day on SportsLens with fixed odds betting tips
- Check out the latest horse racing results from across the UK.