Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News horse racing tips grimthorpe chase doncaster

Horse racing tips: Back 7/1 Soyouthinksoagain in the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster

Updated

40 mins ago

on

Grimthorpe Chase Tips: Back Soyouthinksoagain @6/1

This Saturday the ITV horse racing cameras head to Doncaster racecourse to take in three races, including the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase (3.30).

At Town Moor, ITV are also showing the Virgin Bet Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2.20) and the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase (2.55), but it’s the Grimthorpe Chase, run over a gruelling 3m2f trip that is their feature race.

Did You Know? 13 of the last 17 Grimthorpe Chase winners carried 10st 13lbs and were aged 9 or older.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Horse racing tips: Grimthorpe Chase

3.30 – Grimthorpe Handicap Chase tip – Soyouthinksoagain @ 7/1 with QuinnBet

The Dan Skelton yard won the Grimthorpe Chase in 2000 and look to have another leading fancy with Soyouthinksoagain.

This 7 year-old was a good winner at Catterick at the end of January – bolting up by 6 lengths that day – and it looks like the handicapper has given him a chance by raising him just 4lbs.

That was only his four run over fences and with a 50% winning strike-rate over the bigger obstacles he’s clearly a chaser on the up.

Soyouthinksoagain Acts On All Ground

His recent Catterick win came on good ground, while he’s also won on a good-to-soft surface in the past. However, despite not winning with more give in the ground, he’s run well on soft and heavy before so should the Doncaster track get any more rain that wouldn’t be too much of a worry.

Bridget Andrews Booked To Ride Soyouthinksoagain

Jockey Harry Skelton has won on this horse three times before, but it was Bridget Andrews that was riding last time when he won at Catterick.

Connections have kept the faith with Andrews and she has been booked as early as Tuesday to ride this 7 year-old, which is an encouraging sign that they want to secure a pilot that has experience of the horse.

Back Soyouthinksoagain for the Grimthorpe Chase @7/1 with QuinnBet

Other Grimthorpe Chase Fancies

Le Milos @7/2 with QuinnBet

An improving young chaser from the Tim Vaughan yard that heads here having won his last two. The last of those was a hard-fought head win at Sandown over 3m so it remains to be seen if that’s left its mark. Up 4lbs for that win looks fair though and at the age of 7 there is every chance here is more in the locker. That said, the negative would be that ALL of the last 17 winners of this race have been aged 8 or older.

Storm Control – @9/2 with QuinnBet

Second in the Sky Bet Chase here at the end of January after leading for much of the way. Has been put up 4lbs for that success and is a course winner. But the concern would be that he got collared over 3m last time so this extra 2 furlongs here will require more stamina, especially in more testing conditions.

Grimthorpe Chase Trends To Help You Find The Winner

  • 17/17 – Aged 8 or older
  • 16/17 – Won over at least 3m (fences) before
  • 15/17 – Won no more than 4 times over fences
  • 14/17 – Ran within the last 8 weeks
  • 13/17 – Carried 10-13 or less in weight
  • 13/17 – Aged 9 or older
  • 11/17 – From the top 3 in the betting
  • 11/17 – Priced 11/2 or shorter in the betting

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

Horse racing free bets for Doncaster races

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens