Horse racing tips: Back 7/1 Soyouthinksoagain in the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster

This Saturday the ITV horse racing cameras head to Doncaster racecourse to take in three races, including the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase (3.30).
At Town Moor, ITV are also showing the Virgin Bet Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2.20) and the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase (2.55), but it’s the Grimthorpe Chase, run over a gruelling 3m2f trip that is their feature race.
Did You Know? 13 of the last 17 Grimthorpe Chase winners carried 10st 13lbs and were aged 9 or older.
Horse racing tips: Grimthorpe Chase
3.30 – Grimthorpe Handicap Chase tip – Soyouthinksoagain @ 7/1 with QuinnBet
The Dan Skelton yard won the Grimthorpe Chase in 2000 and look to have another leading fancy with Soyouthinksoagain.
This 7 year-old was a good winner at Catterick at the end of January – bolting up by 6 lengths that day – and it looks like the handicapper has given him a chance by raising him just 4lbs.
That was only his four run over fences and with a 50% winning strike-rate over the bigger obstacles he’s clearly a chaser on the up.
Soyouthinksoagain Acts On All Ground
His recent Catterick win came on good ground, while he’s also won on a good-to-soft surface in the past. However, despite not winning with more give in the ground, he’s run well on soft and heavy before so should the Doncaster track get any more rain that wouldn’t be too much of a worry.
Bridget Andrews Booked To Ride Soyouthinksoagain
Jockey Harry Skelton has won on this horse three times before, but it was Bridget Andrews that was riding last time when he won at Catterick.
Connections have kept the faith with Andrews and she has been booked as early as Tuesday to ride this 7 year-old, which is an encouraging sign that they want to secure a pilot that has experience of the horse.
Back Soyouthinksoagain for the Grimthorpe Chase @7/1 with QuinnBet
Other Grimthorpe Chase Fancies
Le Milos @7/2 with QuinnBet
An improving young chaser from the Tim Vaughan yard that heads here having won his last two. The last of those was a hard-fought head win at Sandown over 3m so it remains to be seen if that’s left its mark. Up 4lbs for that win looks fair though and at the age of 7 there is every chance here is more in the locker. That said, the negative would be that ALL of the last 17 winners of this race have been aged 8 or older.
Storm Control – @9/2 with QuinnBet
Second in the Sky Bet Chase here at the end of January after leading for much of the way. Has been put up 4lbs for that success and is a course winner. But the concern would be that he got collared over 3m last time so this extra 2 furlongs here will require more stamina, especially in more testing conditions.
Grimthorpe Chase Trends To Help You Find The Winner
- 17/17 – Aged 8 or older
- 16/17 – Won over at least 3m (fences) before
- 15/17 – Won no more than 4 times over fences
- 14/17 – Ran within the last 8 weeks
- 13/17 – Carried 10-13 or less in weight
- 13/17 – Aged 9 or older
- 11/17 – From the top 3 in the betting
- 11/17 – Priced 11/2 or shorter in the betting
