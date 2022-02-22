The three-time former champion flat jockey – Oisin Murphy – has been banned from race riding for 14 months.

Murphy faced five charges, that included Covid breaches and also testing positive in alcohol tests, by the BHA and found guilty of them all.

Therefore, Murphy, will not be able to get on a horse in a competitive race until February 2023 after he accepted all the charges brought against him.

Murphy Also Handed £30k Fine

As well as having to hand his racing licence in for 14 months, Oisin Murphy was also finned £31,111. The failed alcohol tests came a Chester on May 5th and Newmarket on October 8th – he can return to action on 16th February 2023.

Murphy Accepts All Charges

Oisin Murphy also didn’t appeal or contest and of the charges brought against him and stated that the pressures of challenging for the jockeys’ title led to his drinking getting out of hand. But the rider has since said he now had under control after seeking professional help.

Murphy, 26, surrendered his licence on December 8, 2021 to focus on his rehabilitation and has not ridden in a race since that date.

With Oisin Murphy out of action for the rest of 2022, the bookmakers have reacted by making William Buick the clear favourite at odds on in the 2022 Flat Jockeys’ title betting market.

