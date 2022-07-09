Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, July 9th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found 11-1 Newmarket winner CELSIUS on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, July 9th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWMARKET 1.30

Dean Ivory had a torrid spell over the winter, failing to notch a single winner from December to March (0-32). April (1-17), May (1-20) and June (1-13) weren’t much better, but he’s taken off in July, scoring with three of his five runners (40-1, 17-2 and 7-1). ACHILLEA is his sole representative on ‘Super Saturday’ and the filly looks interesting in Newmarket’s opener. She ran a race full of promise on her debut, finishing a 33-1 fourth of 12 at Newbury and doing best of those to come from off the pace, and she’s worth chancing despite taking on some newcomers from leading yards.

Recommendation: Back ACHILLEA in Newmarket 1.30

NEWMARKET 3.50

JUMBY’s draw in stall 5 of 20 looks advantageous based on what we saw at Newmarket on Friday and the step back up to 7f should suit. His career-best effort – a win on the Rowley Mile course here at Newmarket last September – came on his last run beyond a sprint trip – and trainer Eve Johnson Houghton has been in fantastic form in the past fortnight, with seven winners from 26 runners. Jumby has run three solid races over a stiff 6f this year – running third of eight in Group 3 company on the Rowley Mile, finishing sixth of 19 in a hot handicap at the same venue and running third of 26 in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot – but today’s stiffer test could eke out further improvement.

Recommendation: Back JUMBY in Newmarket 3.50

YORK 4.05

LA TRINIDAD has yet to win beyond 1m1f but this York expert looks the answer to the John Smith’s Cup. He needed his first two runs back in the spring – finishing eight of 13 and 14th of 20 – and has since signalled he was on his way back with a 28-1 fourth of 15 at Epsom. This is his time of year – his record in June/July reads 1173114, improving to 111 (3-3) over 1m+ on flat left-handed tracks such as York and Doncaster. Buy in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market of back each-way.

Recommendation: Back LA TRINIDAD in York 4.05

