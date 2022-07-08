Newmarket July Festival Free Bets & Sign-up Offers On Saturday

The Newmarket July Festival 2022 concludes on Saturday (9th July), with the ITV horse racing cameras at HQ to take in five LIVE races, that include the Group One July Cup (4:25). The ‘good news’ is there are stacks of free bets and bookmaker sign-up offers to snap-up and use on the horse racing from Newmarket today.
So, to help you get stuck into 2022 NEWMARKET JULY FESTIVAL on Saturday 9th July 2022 – here at SportsLens we’ve pulled together the very best Newmarket races bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets that you can snap-up ahead of the big race.
Newmarket July Festival Free Bets and Betting Offers For Newmarket Races (Saturday 9th July 2022)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
How To Claim Your 2022 Newmarket July Festival Free Bets
- Select one (or more) of the top bookmakers from our lists on this page (just click link)
- Then, simply fill out their safe, quick and 100% secure registration form
- Just, deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below) and your bookmaker free bets will then be added to your new accounts.
Best Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing Betting Offers For Newmarket Races
BetUK Newmarket July Festival Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For Newmarket Races On Saturday 9th July
BetUK are one of the main bookmakers for horse racing punters in the UK and Ireland. One of the newer bookies to pick from, but one you can certainly trust and one that has a wide range of top offers and competitive prices – including at this year’s 2022 Newmarket July Festival on Saturday 9th July
New customers can also snap-up a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free bet on the Newmarket races on Saturday.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to BetUK.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
888Sport 2022 Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing Free Bets: £30 in Free Bets (when you place your first £10 bet)
Secure a £30 free bet to use on the 2022 Newmarket July Festival meeting at Newmarket races with 888Sport – all you need to do is place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve gone through the easy sign-up process and deposited with them – oh, and you’ll also get a £10 casino free bonus too if that’s your thing.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £30 in Free Bets
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Virgin Bet 2022 Newmarket July Festival Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets on Newmarket Horse Races
Get £20 in free bets for this year’s Newmarket July Festival by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How to claim the 2022 Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Fitzdares Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets For Newmarket Races On Saturday
It couldn’t be easier to secure this suberb welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your new betting account. You can then use this £30 free bet on the horse races at the Newmarket July Festival on Saturday.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
How to claim the Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
BoyleSports Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Newmarket Races Free Bets
The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is another cracking one, giving you the opportunity to bag yourself a cool £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use if you wanted on the horse racing at Newmarket on Saturday.
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
- Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
- Receive £20 of Free Bets
Other benefits of joining Boylesports
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)
- No promo code required
- Available to mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
William Hill 2022 Newmaket July Festival Free Bet Offer: £30 in Newmarket Races Free Bets on Saturday 9th July
William Hill are one of the biggest names in the betting and horse racing industry and have been for ages! William Hill have be a leading player in the bookmaking industry since 1934! Therefore, they are a bookie you can totally trust ahead of the 2022 Newmarket July meeting and one that also have a large array of sports betting markets to choose from – including the horse racing at Newmarket on Saturday.
The William Hill team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to William Hill.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free bet
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet (2x£15)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Betfred Newmarket July Festival Free Bet Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets For Saturday’s Newmarket Races
It couldn’t be easier to claim this year’s Newmarket July Festival horse racing betting offer with top bookmaker Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.
- Click here to sign up to Betfred
- Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
- You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!
Betfred’s sign-up bonus is one of the biggest bonuses on offer that we’ve found from the well-known and respected sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.
- Bonus for new mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
- Daily Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
bet365 Newmarket July Festival Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The Newmarket Races On Saturday 9th July 2022
bet365 a bookmaker with a huge reputation around the world so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the horse racing at Newmarket this Saturday.
The better news is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the races at Newmarket on Saturday.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
- Excellent Existing Customer Offers ✅
How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Newmarket July Festival Horse Racing Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to Bet365.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
LiveScore Bet: Newmaket July Festival Horse Racing Offer – Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets For Newmarket Races
LiveScore Bet offer new customers £10 and get £20 free bet, but once a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing bettors to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet 2022 Newmarket July Festival Racing Free Bet (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Place a £10 (or more) bet on ANY sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger
- Get two £10 free bets once your first bet is settled
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
How to use these 2022 Newmarket July Festival Bookmaker Free Bets
As soon your Newmarket July Festival bookmaker FREE BETS have been added onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the required terms), then you are totally free to use them on any sportsbook markets on your bookmaker’s site – including at the horse racing at Newmarket, including races like the Falmouth Stakes, Bunbury Cup, July Stakes and July Cup.
Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).
Note: Odds are subject to change
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing from Newmarket this week – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule
Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022
1:30 – Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV
2:05 – Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 7f ITV
2:40 – bet365 Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV
3:15 – bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
3:50 – bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV
4:25 – Darley July Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV
5:00 – Discover Newmarket Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets