Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 3 March

On Thursday, 3 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day is Head To The Stars. He bids for a hat-trick in the 3m Fobra Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ludlow today (3:00). Henry Daly’s course specialist is definitely one of the best horse racing tips on offer from SportsLens experts at fabulous 4/1 odds.

After winning this race for the last two seasons, Head To The Stars clearly loves this venue. His trainer and jockey have had a fine campaign, so that could well continue here. This particular horse racing event will once again have been a target for the 11-year-old who clearly retains some ability. Head To The Stars holds his form pretty well, so looks well worth backing here. Our experts have more about their top Bet of the Day below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Head To The Stars win?

A son of Kayf Tara, Head To The Stars simply loves Ludlow. He has won three of seven starts here and this season’s horse racing results show Daly boasting a 27 per cent strike rate with his runners at the course. Ascot apart, this is the most profitable angle following the stable during the current campaign. Daly, who has a 20 per cent win ratio for the season, remains in excellent form.

A third of all his horses have won over the last 14 days coming into this meeting. Backing his Ludlow runners blind on horse racing betting sites this term would’ve yielded some £8.75 profit off a £1 level stake. The yard is also £2.56 up for the campaign as a whole. The form of last year’s Fobra Gold Cup has worked out pretty well with the winner, second, third and fifth all scoring this season.

Rocco, just chinned by Head To The Stars that day, landed the Listed Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton in the autumn. That adds plenty of substance to what the front two achieved. Head To The Stars has also scored since here off 129. Even off 3lb higher and with a reduction in regular rider Nugent’s claim for 5lb to 3lb, his course form stacks up.

Head To The Stars was far from disgraced when sixth in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time out. This is a major drop in class from that Grade 3 handicap, so he looks well worth a punt. Any new customers who bet £10 on Head To The Stars with 888Sport receive a return of £50 at his current price if he wins. This wager also qualifiers them for £45 in bonuses.

