Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 23 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Wednesday, 23 March, according to SportsLens tipsters is Parisencore. He runs in the opening maiden hurdle over an extended 1m 7f at Haydock today (1:00). This Nicky Richards horse is the top Bet of the Day at odds of 5/4.

After going close on his first three outings over the obstacles, Parisencore has been consistent. Today may finally be the day he goes in with his horse racing form working out well. This looks a nice opening for Parisencore to get his head in front. He rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 23 March for more reasons below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Parisencore win?

The fourth, fifth and sixth home behind Parisencore on his hurdles bow at Kelso have all won since. They include the now 115-rated Schalke and 116-rated Creative Control. Based on the bare race result in the Scottish borders, that makes Parisencore’s own mark of 114 look lenient.

He then found only Since Day One too good at Newcastle. That one landed three of his next four starts and now has a rating of 130. With less than three lengths between them at Gosforth Park, that again underestimates Parisencore. The now 118-rated chaser Douglas Talking was behind in fifth that day.

Parisencore confirmed Newcastle form with that rival when second once again at Ayr. Although then no match for the unexposed Masked Crusader at Carlisle last time out, horse racing betting sites were all behind that one. Now dropping back into maiden hurdle company, Parisencore can deliver.

Danny McMenamin takes the ride again and has a 25 per cent strike rate in the saddle over the last 14 days. Parisencore looks well worth a wager

