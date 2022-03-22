Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, March 23rd

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

There some quality jumps action at Ffos Las and Ludlow on Wednesday March 23rd and Andrew has two recommended bets/trades. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

FFOS LAS JOCKEYS

SEAN BOWEN rides Ffos Las well and we would have made a small profit had we backed all his chase and hurdle mounts at the Welsh venue, thanks to 56 winners from 259 bets (21.6% strike-rate, +£5.80 to a £1 level stake at SP). Those who had raced within the past eight weeks were 48 from 188 (25.5%) for a profit of £37.49. He has four rides at this afternoon’s meeting, three who have had the required recent outing – DREAMS OF DIAMOND (2.30), JUDGE EARLE (3.40) and DICEY RIELLY (4.50) – and a buy of his performance in the Spreadex FFOS LAS JOCKEYS market looks warranted.

Recommendation: Buy SEAN BOWEN in FFOS LAS JOCKEYS

HAYDOCK 2.45

Last-time-out winners have a terrible record in Haydock’s Tim Molony Handicap Chase, with only one of the last 30 proving successful (expected winners = 4.88). Donald McCain’s TOM PAT was all the rage for this extended 3m4f contest when the betting first opened but his latest win came over 2m4f and I’m happy to bet that his stamina gives out. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose TOM PAT in Haydock 2.45

