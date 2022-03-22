Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday 23rd March

As we head into Wednesday and what some people call ‘hump day’ the horse racing action comes from Haydock, Ffos Las and Ludlow in the UK, while it’s off to Dundalk (AW) in Ireland for their only fixture of the day.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.



Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Wednesday 23rd March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

The Jamie Snowden yard have a cracking 43% record with their chasers here at Haydock and after trying (and not really staying) 3m last time at Newbury, the drop back in trip here will suit having won well two runs ago at Ffis Las over a similar trip.

Not getting any younger at 11, but this Sam England runner won this race 12 months ago and returns to defend his crown on a 7lb lower mark, which gives him a decent chance of following up.

Won well at Market Rasen the last day and a 4lb rise in the rating for that win looks fair. Only four other rivals to take on here and they all look to have something to prove so this Ali Stronge runner looks the safest option

Pulled up the last day at Hereford but is better than that and it was his first run back from a wind operation and a 316-day absence. Not the best of races here gives this Paul Nicholls Hunter Chaser a much better chance, being the top-rated in the race too.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

