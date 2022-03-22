Horse racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Haydock, Ludlow and Ffos Las with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. The flat racing today come from Dundalk on the all-weather track, under the lights. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets.

The four meetings at Ludlow, Haydock, Ffos Las and Dundalk get underway in the afternoon and into the evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Haydock, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Dundalk.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ffos Las and one from Dundalk, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ludlow, Ffos Las, Haydock and Dundalk

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – ROSEARELLI @ 5/6 with BetUK – 3.05 Ffos Las

Our NAP of the day comes from the third meeting at Ffos Las on Wednesday afternoon where we have sided with Rosearelli to come out on top.

Winning on her chase debut last time out at Market Rasen, this mare has taken to chasing like a duck to water. She wasn’t at all eye-catching over the hurdles, but since moving to the bigger fence jumps she has looked almightily impressive.

Going for back-to-back wins in her opening two races over fences, this 7-year-old looks the real deal. Despite not being totally fluent last time out over the jumps, she sorted it out and kept on strongly when ridden out and eventually made her way to the front to claim that maiden chase win in February.

James Bowen takes the reigns for Ali Stronge, like he did for her maiden victory, so the horse and jockey know each other well and we think they will produce another impressive victory here at a backable 5/6 with BetUK.

NEXT BEST – FOX LEICESTER @ 7/4 with BetUK – 5.30 Dundalk

Our Next Best selection comes from Ireland, where we have gone with Fox Leicester to win the second race at Dundalk on Wednesday evening.

This Dennis Hogan trained gelding horse has a win and two second place finishes in his last four starts, all at this exact race course. The 6-year-old will likely be the favourite for this race under the Dundalk lights on the all-weather track, and rightly so.

Provided he gets off to a good start, Fox Leicester could race freely and come up with a comfortable win for Daniel King, who takes to the saddle this evening. He won comfortably in that race in February, and here at SportsLens we think he could do the same again. Big chance.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ludlow, Haydock, Dundalk and Ffos Las on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Seventeen O Four @ 7/4 with BetUK

2.30 Happy Du Mesnil @ 11/8 with BetUK

3.05 Rosearelli @ 5/6 with BetUK

3.40 D’Jango @ 11/2 with BetUK

4.15 Jaytee @ 9/2 with BetUK

4.50 Triple Nickle @ 13/2 with BetUK

5.25 You Say Nothing @ 4/7 with BetUK

Ludlow Horse Racing Tips

2.20 Whizz Kid @ 1/3 with BetUK

2.55 Marettimo @ 4/1 with BetUK

3.30 Midnight Centurion @ 10/11 with BetUK

4.05 Tide Times @ 7/2 with BetUK

4.40 Just The Man @ 9/2 with BetUK

5.10 Glance From Clover @ 10/1 with BetUK

5.40 Bletchley Castle @ 9/2 with BetUK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Cartonne @ 5/4 with BetUK

1.35 Brief Ambition @ 5/2 with BetUK

2.10 Sacre Pierre @ 5/2 with BetUK

2.45 Generator City @ 9/2 with BetUK

3.20 Letthetruthbeknown @ 4/5 with BetUK

3.55 Godrevy Point @ 9/4 with BetUK

Dundalk Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Ajax Tavern @ 4/1 with BetUK

5.30 Fox Leicester @ 7/4 with BetUK

6.00 Razdan @ 9/2 with BetUK

6.30 French Company @ 5/2 with BetUK

7.00 Incrimination @ 11/10 with BetUK

7.30 King’s View @ 8/1 with BetUK

8.00 Form Of Praise @ 11/4 with BetUK

8.30 Capla Knight @ 5/1 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

