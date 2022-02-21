On Tuesday, 22 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day according to SportsLens experts is Run Wild Fred. The Gigginstown House Stud owned horse is one of four in their colours running in the 3m Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan (4:05). This Gordon Elliott trained gelding is one of the best horse racing tips today at awesome odds of 11/8 here.

862 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Besides being joint-favourite for the National Hunt Chase in the Cheltenham odds, Run Wild Fred is the only course and distance winner in this line-up. An eight-year-old Shantou gelding, he was second at the highest level last time out. Run Wild Fred thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 22 February. Read on for more reasons to back our tipsters’ best Bet of the Day this Tuesday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Run Wild Fred win?

Cullentra House handler Elliott has won two of the last four renewals of this race. Run Wild Fred chased home stable companion Coko Beach in the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park last January before that one landed this. He was also runner-up to another winner of that Grade A handicap in Longhouse Poet on his previous start. Run Wild Fred also filled the same spot in the Irish Grand National behind Freewheelin Dylan when sent off at 9/1 with the best UK betting sites for the Easter Monday feature.

That excellent form in those handicaps meant he retained his novice status for this season. Run Wild Fred used his steeplechase experience, so it was no surprise that he finally got his head in front over course and distance in the Troytown back in November. He had last term’s Grand National fifth, Farclas, beaten 7 1/2 lengths that day. Punchestown Festival scorer Mister Fogpatches was also back in third.

Run Wild Fred clearly came on a bundler for his return to action behind Cape Gentleman over an inadequate trip at Cork. Off the back of his Troytown success here, he ran a cracking race in defeat at the highest level around Leopardstown over Christmas. Only owner-stable companion Fury Road was too good for Run Wild Fred, and horse racing results show he pulled 10 lengths clear of last season’s Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier.

Mark Walsh now takes the ride and boasts a 40 per cent strike rate in the saddle over the last couple of weeks. He partnered Run Wild Fred to victory in a graded staying hurdle little more than two years ago on this very day. A £10 wager on them returns £23.75 if they score again. This will qualify new 888Sport customers for £45 in bonuses over the next fortnight so see below for all the details.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £45 in Free Bets at 888Sport

Following any new customer betting offer with 888Sport here on SportsLens has paid off in recent days. Anyone who took us up on the enhanced 20/1 Fakir D’Oudairies to win the Ascot Chase deal will agree. They partner the horse racing NAP of the Day with a great deal so here’s how to get it.

This welcome bonus is a bet £10, get £45 in free bets welcome bonus for anyone who joins 888Sport, then deposits and bets £10+ with promo code HR45. Do this with a Debit Card as eWallet services like Neteller, Paypal, Paysafecard and Skrill aren’t compatible payment options with this new customer offer.

After a first deposit of £10 or more is made to the account, put on a £10 qualifying sportsbook bet. This must have minimum odds of at least 1/2 (1.50), however, as shorter prices don’t qualify. Once the wager settles, get the first of 3x £15 free bet tokens credited automatically. New customers then log in to their 888Sport accounts on the next two Fridays to receive the others.

Each of these free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after three days. Additional terms and conditions apply. With £45 in bonuses in total, this new customer offer is a superb deal. 888Sport are also one of the Cheltenham non runner no bet bookmakers on all ante post markets for the Festival now. That means you can bet on the big races there in March ahead of time, using the free bets gained through this welcome bonus.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

This new customer offer has plenty going for it, then. If £45 in free bets sounds too good to miss, just follow these simple steps to get them:

New customers join 888Sport Deposit £10+ via promo code HR45 (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After it settles, get the first £15 free bet token automatically Receive 2 more £15 free bet tokens on the next two Fridays All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after 3 days

861 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Related

The Cheltenham Festival is just 3 weeks away now, so read up on the latest:

See the full 2022 Cheltenham Festival schedule with race times for all four days

Check in with the latest Champion Hurdle odds and betting on the opening day of the meeting

In the Queen Mother Champion Chase odds, Shishkin is a strong market leader

A more open contest, the Stayers Hurdle odds mean many fancy their chances

Get all the current Cheltenham Gold Cup odds for the Festival feature and blue riband race

Later on this spring, we have the small matter of the Grand National at Aintree: