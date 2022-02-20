The start of a new weeks means another horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters. Their selection on Monday, 21 February is Bavington Bob. He runs in the extended 3m handicap chase at Carlisle (4:05). Ann and Ian Hamilton’s horse looks one of the best horse racing tips today at sweet 7/4 odds.

A course winner and already two from three over fences, Bavington Bob represents the same connections as Cheltenham hope Tommy’s Oscar. That one has ante post Champion Hurdle odds of 25/1 come the Festival. Bavington Bob is a seven-year-old Court Cave gelding with plenty more to offer at this trip. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 21 February. Read all about our experts’ latest Bet of the Day below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Bavington Bob win?

The modest Hamilton stable in nearby Northumbria has a 21 per cent strike rate with its runners at Carlisle over the last five seasons. This is one horse racing outfit that punches well above its weight, then. Bavington Bob started the campaign over hurdles and landed the spoils in another Hexham handicap, picking up right where he left off last term.

After staying on into second on his chase bow at Sedgefield in December, he started to come into his own when going up in distance to an extended 2m 7f. It’s not so much what Bavington Bob has beaten in recording these race results but the fact he has jumped well and been strong at the finish. He followed-up on a novices’ handicap chase win around Gosforth Park by stepping up in class and into open company.

Bavington Bob has also won on soft ground, so more testing surfaces hold no fears for him. It’s clear that the top betting sites want to keep him and his shrewd connections onside. While he has a career high mark of 125 now, Bavington Bob also has champion jockey elect Brian Hughes taking the ride again. The pair are two wins from three starts together, so everybody means business.

This progressive horse still has more improvement in him. A £10 punt on Bavington Bob returns £27.50 at his current price. Placing this wager after signing up as new customers with 888Sport qualifies SportsLens readers who don’t have an account with them already for £45 in bonus tokens for other horse racing bets. Get all the details of this great deal below.

