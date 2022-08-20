Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…
Andrew has five selections on Saturday, August 20th, including two at York on the final day of the Ebor festival. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:
YORK 1.50
BASHKIROVA (system – fresh)
The William Haggas-trained BASHKIROVA started as 5-2 joint-favourite with Saffron Beach for the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot but could only finish fifth of the seven runners. However, that race may have come too soon – just 11 days after her Epsom win – and she’s been freshened up since. Her record when rested for at least five weeks reads 1121 (3-4), with the defeat by just half a length, and the Royal Ascot form is working out well – Saffron Beach followed up in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville and runner-up Thunder Beauty bolted up in a Pontefract Listed race.
SANDOWN 2.05
NIZAAKA (system – Jane Chapple-Hyam, last-time out winners)
Since joining Jane Chapple-Hyam from Roger Varian, NIZAAKA has record form figures of 2111 (3-4), with the defeat by a short head. Her handler has an uncanny knack of getting winners to follow up, scoring with 32 of the 130 qualifiers since 2015 (24.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £67.13. Nizaaka bolted up four lengths at Newmarket last time, despite racing freely, and could have more to offer in this bigger field, which should help her to settle.
CHELMSFORD 4.51
SAPPHIRE’S MOON (system – Tony Carroll, Stall 1 runners at Chelmsford)
Tony Carroll has a nine from 32 record with his stall 1 runners at Chelmsford and backing them all would have returned a profit of £42.30 to a £1 level stake at SP. SAPPHIRE’S MOON has the inside berth in this 7f handicap and is 7lb lower than when third at 20-1 in a 6f Kempton nursery on this day last year, her only previous outing on Polytrack.
YORK 5.20
PHANTOM FLIGHT (system – James Horton, turf)
Rookie trainer James Horton is eight from 45 with his turf runners for a profit of £7.33 to a £1 level stake at SP and ignoring those making their racecourse debuts improves the strike-rate to eight form 35 (+£17.33). PHANTOM FLIGHT ran a solid 14-1 third to New London on his handicap debut at Newmarket and the winner has since followed up in Group 3 company at Goodwood. He was three lengths back but would have been closer had he not been denied a clear passage two furlongs out and can go two places better today.
CHELMSFORD 6.00
AL KHAZNEH (system – Saeed Bin Suroor, all-weather nurseries)
Saeed Bin Suroor has a phenomenal record in all-weather nurseries, scoring with 24 of his 57 such runners (42.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £32.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. AL KHAZNEH landed a punt in one of these at Kempton last time and can follow up.
