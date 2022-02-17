The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Thursday, 17 February is Mr Fred Rogers. He runs in the Grade 3 novice hurdle over 3m at Clonmel (2:30) today. Gordon Elliott’s gelding looks the top value Bet of the Day in the Emerald Isle here at sweet 6/4 odds.

Mr Fred Rogers, a six-year-old son of Sholokhov, brings leading form claims into the contest. He has previously placed in a higher grade, so should make his present felt. The stable has a fine record at this particular horse racing venue this season too. That combination explains why Mr Fred Rogers appeals to our experts. He is the horse racing NAP of the Day for 17 February with good reason. Learn more about the latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Mr Fred Rogers win?

Elliott has a healthy 28 per cent strike rate with his Clonmel runners this season. Backing all of those blind on top betting sites in the UK and Ireland would see punters in front at the bookies. The profit on Cullentra House inmates at this venue off a £1 level stake is £3.20. Mr Fred Rogers is definitely in good hands, then.

Prior to joining Elliott, he won a Point-to-Point bumper for William Murphy over an extended 2m 3f at Tipperary. Racehorses successful in those contests often want longer trips over obstacles, as previous horse racing results often show. Mr Fred Rogers came on for his hurdles debut second at Wexford over a shorter distance when scoring on stepping up to 2m 5f at Punchestown.

Sent off the 7/4 favourite with horse racing betting sites, he kept on strongly and beat re-opposing rival Shantreusse going away by 1 3/4 lengths. There is no obvious reason why over an even longer trip that Mr Fred Rogers shouldn’t confirm that form. The runner-up has scored since, while Elliott’s charge was a fine third in Grade 2 company on his next start at Navan.

Ginto, who won that race, went on to Grade 1 glory at Naas. Eric Bloodaxe landed a Grade 2 at Limerick over Christmas. Mr Fred Rogers then beat previous Grade 3 heroine Nell’s Well at Thurles. Even the fourth from Navan, The Little Yank, has gone in since, so that is extremely strong form. With Davy Russell back in the saddle, Mr Fred Rogers ticks all the boxes. A £10 punt on him at his current price returns £25 and gives new 888Sport customers £45 in free bet bonuses too.

