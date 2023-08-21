Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has lauded Arsenal newcomer Declan Rice, dubbing him one of the best midfielders in the world.

Arsenal splurged a club-record $127.13 million to sign Rice from West Ham United in the summer. The player has penned a five-year deal with the club with the option for an additional year.

Speaking about the England international ahead of his side’s meeting with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Monday (August 21), the legendary manager explained what makes Rice one of the best at his craft.

Hodgson believes Rice can add value to any team

Speaking to Irish Examiner, Hodgson stated:

“(Rice) has got strength, he’s got energy, he understands the game very well. He gets from box to box, and when he’s in each of the boxes, he does a really good job. He knows how to defend and he also has an eye for goal, so really he’s the type of player that every person is looking for.”

The English manager claimed Rice had matured as a footballer at West Ham United and had the quality to dominate charts for the foreseeable future, alongside Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

The Palace manager added:

“He’s [Rice] done his apprenticeship really, coming through the ranks. He’s done his years at West Ham, each year getting better, and in the end becomes an international and clubs are (thinking) ‘who can I get who’s the best at his particular job for this role?’

“Declan Rice’s name is always going to be right up there on the top of the list, as was Bellingham of course at Real Madrid.”

Rice has settled in nicely at Arsenal

Having spent the last decade at West Ham, Rice has done well to settle down at Emirates Stadium. The 24-year-old holding midfielder impressed with his passing range and promising runs in the Gunners’ shootout win over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. Then, he put in a remarkable shift as Arteta’s men nicked a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener last weekend.

It will be interesting to see if the England international manages to score his first goal in an Arsenal shirt against Hodgson’s Palace on Monday.