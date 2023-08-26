College Football

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Player Prop Picks and Predictions

Joe Lyons
The 2023 college football season is here and Hawaii vs Vanderbilt highlights one of the standout Week 0 fixtures, so we’re on hand with some player prop picks for the clash at the FirstBank Stadium.

  • AJ Swann over 223.5 passing yards @ -115
  • Will Sheppard over 65.5 receiving yards @ -125
  • Tylan Hines over 19.5 receiving yards @ -115

All three selections combine for a player prop parlay at odds of +375, which can be backed at BetOnline below.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Game Info

  • 📅  Time/Date: 7:30pm (Saturday, 26th August 2023)
  • 🏟️  Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • 📺  TV: SEC Network
  • 🎲  Odds: Hawaii +600 | Vanderbilt -900

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Player Prop Parlay Pick 1: AJ Swann over 223.5 passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

AJ Swann is primed for a sophomore season filled with significant development and improvement as Vanderbilt’s signal-caller, following a freshman campaign with 1,274 passing yards, ten touchdowns and just two interceptions.

He averaged 142 passing yards per game last season but the increased prop number suggests great improvement from the youngster this year with heavier weight upon his shoulders.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Player Prop Parlay Pick 2: Will Sheppard over 65.5 receiving yards @ -125 with BetOnline

Senior Will Sheppard returns as a top receiving threat for the Commodores and many Vanderbilt fans are fancying the Louisiana native for a record-breaking season with the program.

The school record for receiving touchdowns in a single season is currently 14, held by Allama Matthews in 1982 and Sheppard could be on course to beat that following nine receiving touchdowns last year – which ranked second in the SEC.

He’ll be a top target for Swann and looks a solid bet to tally at least 66 receiving yards against Hawaii in Week 0.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Player Prop Parlay Pick 3: Tylan Hines over 19.5 receiving yards @ -115 with BetOnline

Tylan Hines is a versatile running back who can also catch the ball in the air and in the last two games he was targeted as a receiver against Fresno State and Utah State, he recorded 48 and 29 yards respectively.

With Vanderbilt’s tight defense, Hawaii could be forced to abandon the running game and put the ball in the air instead which would be music to Hines’ ears.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
