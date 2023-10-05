Former Premier League star William Gallas has heaped praise on Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk, likening him to Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Mudryk, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk in January, found the back of the net in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Premier League opponents Fulham on Monday (October 2). It was Mudryk’s first goal for his new employers since he made the €70 million ($73.58 million) switch from Ukraine.

Gallas Likens Mudryk To Ronaldo, Neymar, and Mbappe

Speaking with Gambling Zone, Gallas lauded Mudryk, claiming he had everything in his locker to become a top player. He also said that the 22-year-old’s pace and movement reminded him of Ronaldo’s days at Manchester United.

The former Chelsea defender (2001-2006) said:

“I think he has all of the attributes to become a top, top player. We can all see that he has the ingredients, we are just waiting to see his real quality. He makes things look really easy. The way that he can accelerate past players, he makes his opponent look slow.

“One player that was a little bit similar was Cristiano Ronaldo. When Cristiano was younger and first came to the Premier League, he showed that he had all of the technical ability and the pace. He showed incredible skill with his stepovers.”

He concluded by saying:

“Everything he did on the pitch was fast. Mudryk has some similar movements. I think when he can put everything together, it will be very difficult to stop Mudryk. He has the same ability as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Mbappe when it comes to his ground speed and acceleration.”

Mudryk Was Impressive In Chelsea’s Victory Over Fulham

The Ukraine international played his best game for Chelsea against Fulham. He made menacing runs, made himself available to his teammates, and applied a cool finish when he got the chance. In the 18th minute, Levi Colwill spotted Mudryk inside the box and found him with an inch-perfect cross from the left-hand side. The winger brought the ball down and found the back of the net with a left-footed effort. He also won a couple of duels, made a recovery, and drew a foul at Craven Cottage.