Grand National News: Support for Fiddlerontheroof @25/1 with QuinnBet

The Colin Tizzard-trained Fiddlerontheroof is @33/1 with QuinnBet for the Boodles Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival this month, but the yard are saying that his preferred target will be the Randox Grand National on 9th April.

That news has led to a flurry of support for Fiddlerontheroof @25/1 with QuinnBet in the ante-post Grand National betting market.

“I don’t think we’ll run him in the Gold Cup unless he wows us next week, the plan is the Grand National. At Ascot last time it wasn’t a pretty watch, he’s normally a better traveller and he didn’t jump or travel as well as he can. He’s a class horse and he should be competitive off 155.

“We haven’t really had a proper stab at the National with the right horse. I mentioned it to Dad at Christmas as I’d talked to the boys, I said we’d run in the National and he replied ‘oh, I’ll have that in my name still.’ He’d have to be the best we’ve ever sent there in terms of ticking boxes.

“They’ve set up the [National] fences down at [David] Pipe’s, we’ll go down there a couple of times and give him a pop and do it all properly. We’ve got plenty of time.” The Tizzards told the Racing Post

Fiddlerontheroof Looks To Have A Fair Grand National Weight

Fiddlerontheroof will head to the Grand National in April with a mark of 155 and a lovely racing weight of 10st 12lbs – this is backed up with 6 of the last 8 Grand National winners carried 10st 13lbs or less.

Being an 8 year-old Is Another Key Trend

With four of the last six Grand National winners at Aintree aged 8 – including the 2021 winner Minella Times, then Fiddlerontheroof also has this age stat on his side.

Consistent Chaser That Is Yet To Fall



This Colin Tizzard 8 year-old will head to Cheltenham (if running) having raced ten times over fences and is yet to finish out of the first three!

He’s won twice from those 10 runs over fences, while his overall record (if you include his five hurdles runs) makes impressive reading too – 18 runs, 5 wins, 10 2nds, 3 thirds – meaning he’s actually only been out of the first three once when racing under rules.

Plus, despite never tackling the Grand National fences before he’s a sound jumper that has never fallen during his career, which is another good sign he’ll enjoy the unique fences the Aintree course has to offer.

