The New York Giants own the 6th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and it appears as though they are locked in on taking a quarterback with that selection. Despite signing current QB Daniel Jones to a massive contract just a couple of years ago, all indications are that they will use the current draft class that promises to be rich at the position in order to address the future.

Giants To Have Private Workout With JJ McCarthy

Just reported on Talkin’ Ball LIVE with Pat Leonard: source says #Giants are scheduled to send a contingent to Ann Arbor, Mich., on Easter Sunday for a private workout with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll attending multiple pro days this week, had LSU QB… — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 28, 2024

It looks as though they are doing their due diligence on all of the available prospects. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll reportedly visited the Pro Days of LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye, but it looks as though they have their eyes set on a different prospect who has been rising up draft boards recently.

As Giants insider Pat Leonard reports, the contingency will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Easter Sunday and hold a private workout with quarterback JJ McCarthy.

The Michigan product has been rising up the boards throughout the process. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye have long thought to be the top-two prospects, but guys like McCarthy and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are apparently being viewed as hot commodities, as well. There are some that are predicting that Daniels unseats Maye as the consensus #2 overall selection behind Williams, and the oddsmakers have even taken notice on the betting boards.

Other Teams Have Shown Interest, As Well

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Giants are having a private workout with Michigan QB JJ McCarthy on Easter Sunday, per @PLeonardNYDN pic.twitter.com/pCEiQGxf3a — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 28, 2024

The Giants might have to make a trade in order to nab McCarthy if they want him. They are currently sitting in the 6th spot, which may have been the perfect landing spot for McCarthy before the recent shift in thinking at the top of the board. The first three players taken off of the board will likely be quarterbacks, but which ones they will be exactly have yet to be decided.

There are other teams that have showed interest in potentially moving up for McCarthy. His name has been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 11th pick, and there were even some rumors that the Commanders had serious interest. Washington wouldn’t have to move much, though, as they hold the 2nd overall pick.