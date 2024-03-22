NFL

Restricted free agent WR Isaiah Hodgins is re-signing with the New York Giants

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Isaiah Hodgins Giants pic
Isaiah Hodgins Giants pic

This offseason, the Giants are attempting to bolster their offensive talent after Saquon Barkley left. The Pro Bowl RB was New York’s most dymanic playmaker. Without him, the Giants need a new threat on offense that can give the team a spark of momentum. That type of player could come out of the 2024 NFL Draft class. 

With over a month until the draft, New York continues adding to the next season’s roster. Yesterday, it was announced that the Giants are re-signing one of their WRs. Isaiah Hodgins was a restricted free agent this offseason. The 25-year-old tested the free agent market before returning to Big Blue. Hodgins is a reliable target at WR for whoever plays QB next season.

Isaiah Hodgins will return to the Giants next season after re-signing as a restricted free agent


In the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Hodgins was a 6th-round pick by the Bills out of Oregon State. During his rookie year, Hodgins was waived by the Bills and spent time on and off their practice squad. In November 2022, Hodgins was acquired off waivers by New York and played the final eight games of the season for them. Including both of the Giants’ postseason games. The 25-year-old made five starts for the Giants in 2022.

Last offseason, the team signed Hodgins as an excuse rights, free agent. Hodgins was a restricted free agent this offseason and decided to re-sign with the Giants. In his first season with New York, Hodgins had 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns. During his 2023 campaign, Hodgins racked up 21 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He played in all 17 games for the Giants and made nine starts. However, WRs like Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and rookie Jalin Hyatt saw more targets and playing time than Hodgins did.


While Hodgnins may have been overlooked in 2023, the Giants are lucky to have him back. With their current roster, they still need significant help at WR. Re-signing Isaiah Hodgins helps. In eight games played during the 2022 season, Hodgins was on the field for 78 percent of the offensive snaps New York played. Sadly, that number dropped to 46 percent in 2023. There’s a chance Hodgins get buried in the depth chart again if the Giants take a WR in the first few rounds of the draft. What kind of production can the former 6th-round pick give New York in 2024?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Keenan Allen Chargers pic 1
NFL

LATEST Keenan Allen’s agent refutes that the Chargers made more than one offer to the veteran WR

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 22 2024
rsz gcd2wqvs6prj3jemogdc
NFL
3 NFL Teams That Could Potentially Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024

We have passed through the first couple of waves of free agency during the 2024 NFL off-season, and some of the biggest wide receiver names have already come off of…

Dallas Turner Alabama pic
NFL
Alabama’s Dallas Turner could be the first defensive player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024

The top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft are all QBs or WRs. Chicago, Washinton, and New England will all presumably be taking a QB. A few WRs will go,…

Darius Robinson Missouri Pic
NFL
Missouri’s Darius Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits with teams before the draft in April
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
NFL
Arizona is reportedly listening to offers from teams who want to trade up to the 4th overall pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
Jameis Winston Saints pic
NFL
Jameis Winston is embracing his role of being the backup QB for Cleveland in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
f26053b0 e2f8 11ee 8a5d 42094694baac
NFL
Aaron Donald Speaks On Retirement From NFL: “I’m Burnt Out”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top