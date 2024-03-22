This offseason, the Giants are attempting to bolster their offensive talent after Saquon Barkley left. The Pro Bowl RB was New York’s most dymanic playmaker. Without him, the Giants need a new threat on offense that can give the team a spark of momentum. That type of player could come out of the 2024 NFL Draft class.

With over a month until the draft, New York continues adding to the next season’s roster. Yesterday, it was announced that the Giants are re-signing one of their WRs. Isaiah Hodgins was a restricted free agent this offseason. The 25-year-old tested the free agent market before returning to Big Blue. Hodgins is a reliable target at WR for whoever plays QB next season.

Isaiah Hodgins will return to the Giants next season after re-signing as a restricted free agent

We’ve agreed to terms with WR Isaiah Hodgins Details: https://t.co/PcutYTqShw pic.twitter.com/vkKCAo51cb — New York Giants (@Giants) March 22, 2024



In the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Hodgins was a 6th-round pick by the Bills out of Oregon State. During his rookie year, Hodgins was waived by the Bills and spent time on and off their practice squad. In November 2022, Hodgins was acquired off waivers by New York and played the final eight games of the season for them. Including both of the Giants’ postseason games. The 25-year-old made five starts for the Giants in 2022.

Last offseason, the team signed Hodgins as an excuse rights, free agent. Hodgins was a restricted free agent this offseason and decided to re-sign with the Giants. In his first season with New York, Hodgins had 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns. During his 2023 campaign, Hodgins racked up 21 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He played in all 17 games for the Giants and made nine starts. However, WRs like Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and rookie Jalin Hyatt saw more targets and playing time than Hodgins did.

WR Isaiah Hodgins returns on a 1-year deal, per source. Valuable piece to their receiving corps, especially in the red zone. Seven touchdowns in the past two seasons for the Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 22, 2024



While Hodgnins may have been overlooked in 2023, the Giants are lucky to have him back. With their current roster, they still need significant help at WR. Re-signing Isaiah Hodgins helps. In eight games played during the 2022 season, Hodgins was on the field for 78 percent of the offensive snaps New York played. Sadly, that number dropped to 46 percent in 2023. There’s a chance Hodgins get buried in the depth chart again if the Giants take a WR in the first few rounds of the draft. What kind of production can the former 6th-round pick give New York in 2024?