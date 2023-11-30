NFL

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux made ESPN’s list of top players under 24

Zach Wolpin
While their record is poor this season, the Giants have not given up. The team is 4-8 and is not mathematically out of the playoffs just yet. New York has won their last two games in a row and is trying to show any sign of life. Injuries have plagued their 2023 and there have been only a few bright spots. 

Kayvon Thibodeaux is having a breakout season for the Giants and finally living up to the potential New York saw in him. As a rookie in 2022, Thibodeaux only had (4.0) sacks in 14 games played. In 12 games played this season, the 22-year-old has (11.0) total sacks this season and counting. With his breakout year, Thibodeaux has been named to ESPN’s list of top players under 24.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has 11 sacks in 12 games played for the Giants in 2023


ESPN recently released their 2023 All-Youngster Team, highlighting the best player at every position 24 and younger. While there isn’t any real award or honor for making this list, fans love to their players make it. New York Giants fans have to be thrilled at the production they’ve gotten from Kayvon Thibodeaux this season. After drafting him 5th overall in 2022, he’s finally a player like  Pro Bowl caliber DE.

Along with Thibodeaux, Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson was the other first-team edge rusher selected to the list. As a rookie, Thibodeaux had to adjust to the speed of the NFL and work on getting better each game. This past offseason, he worked on his craft and developed more moves to use when pass rushing. That’s helped result in Thibodeaux having a breakout year in his second season with the Giants.

The 22-year-old is the first player under Wink Martindale in his time with the Giants to have double-digit sacks in a season. Additionally. he is the first Giants player since Jason Piere-Paul in 2014 to have 11+ sacks in a season. New York seems to have made a smart choice drafting Thibodeaux and they’ll hope he continues to develop into an All-Pro caliber player.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
