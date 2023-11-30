While their record is poor this season, the Giants have not given up. The team is 4-8 and is not mathematically out of the playoffs just yet. New York has won their last two games in a row and is trying to show any sign of life. Injuries have plagued their 2023 and there have been only a few bright spots.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is having a breakout season for the Giants and finally living up to the potential New York saw in him. As a rookie in 2022, Thibodeaux only had (4.0) sacks in 14 games played. In 12 games played this season, the 22-year-old has (11.0) total sacks this season and counting. With his breakout year, Thibodeaux has been named to ESPN’s list of top players under 24.

Kayvon Thibodeaux makes ESPN’s list of top players under 24 ⤵️ 📰: https://t.co/ZNiNXe4snH pic.twitter.com/IRUS2p5dUg — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) November 30, 2023



ESPN recently released their 2023 All-Youngster Team, highlighting the best player at every position 24 and younger. While there isn’t any real award or honor for making this list, fans love to their players make it. New York Giants fans have to be thrilled at the production they’ve gotten from Kayvon Thibodeaux this season. After drafting him 5th overall in 2022, he’s finally a player like Pro Bowl caliber DE.

Along with Thibodeaux, Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson was the other first-team edge rusher selected to the list. As a rookie, Thibodeaux had to adjust to the speed of the NFL and work on getting better each game. This past offseason, he worked on his craft and developed more moves to use when pass rushing. That’s helped result in Thibodeaux having a breakout year in his second season with the Giants.

#Giants Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, with his 1/2 sack today, reached 11.0 sacks on the season. He is the first NYG player with 11+ sacks since Jason Pierre-Paul back in 2014. pic.twitter.com/oxdveXhVHC — GiantStats (@nygiantstats) November 27, 2023

The 22-year-old is the first player under Wink Martindale in his time with the Giants to have double-digit sacks in a season. Additionally. he is the first Giants player since Jason Piere-Paul in 2014 to have 11+ sacks in a season. New York seems to have made a smart choice drafting Thibodeaux and they’ll hope he continues to develop into an All-Pro caliber player.