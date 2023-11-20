Despite a 2-8 record heading into Week 11, the Giants still had some fight in them. They were on the road to face the Commanders, a team they already have beaten in 2023. New York’s offense and defense played complimentary football vs. Washington and would win 31-19 in the end. It was only the second game this season where the Giants scored 30+ points.

A huge reason for New York’s win vs. the Commanders was due to their spectacular defense. The Giants forced six turnovers, three fumbles, and three interceptions. In that win vs. Washington, Kayvon Thibodeaux had two sacks on the day, bringing his total to (10.5) in 2023. That’s tied for the fifth-most in the league this season. Despite a 3-8 record, Thibodeaux is giving the Giants incredible production.

The Giants were waiting for Kayvon Thibodeaux to break out last he has been in recent weeks

NFL Sack Leaders

1. Myles Garrett, CLE 13

2. Danielle Hunter, MIN 12

3. T.J. Watt, PIT 11.5

4. Khalil Mack, LAC 11

5. Maxx Crosby, LV 10.5

5. Kayvon Thibodeaux, NYG 10.5

7. Micah Parsons, DAL 10 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 20, 2023



In his last four games played, Kayvon Thibodeaux has (6.5) sacks. As a rookie last season, Thibodeaux has (4.0) sacks in 14 games played for the Giants. The 22-year-old was dealing with an injury to start his rookie campaign. This season, the #5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is starting to blossom for the Giants. He’s already at (10.5) sacks this season, tied for the fifth-most in the league.

Thibodeaux is the first player under DC Wink Martindale to have double-digit sacks in a single season. With how bad the team has looked in 2023, Thibodeaux has been a lone bright spot for the Giants. New York has six games left this season and he can surely add a few more sacks to what is going to be a career-high year for him.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the first player under Wink Martindale to get double digit sacks. Here are his 10.5 sacks so far this year. pic.twitter.com/Wl5MIHy1yp — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) November 20, 2023



For their next matchup, the Giants will be back at home after a three-game road stand. New York will host the New England Patriots who are 2-8 this season and are coming off a Week 11 bye. Kayvon Thibodeaux and the rest of the Giants’ defense will look to shut down New England who could be making a QB change this week.