NFL

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux is tied for the fifth-most sacks in 2023

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic

Despite a 2-8 record heading into Week 11, the Giants still had some fight in them. They were on the road to face the Commanders, a team they already have beaten in 2023. New York’s offense and defense played complimentary football vs. Washington and would win 31-19 in the end. It was only the second game this season where the Giants scored 30+ points. 

A huge reason for New York’s win vs. the Commanders was due to their spectacular defense. The Giants forced six turnovers, three fumbles, and three interceptions. In that win vs. Washington, Kayvon Thibodeaux had two sacks on the day, bringing his total to (10.5) in 2023. That’s tied for the fifth-most in the league this season. Despite a 3-8 record, Thibodeaux is giving the Giants incredible production.

The Giants were waiting for Kayvon Thibodeaux to break out last he has been in recent weeks


In his last four games played, Kayvon Thibodeaux has (6.5) sacks. As a rookie last season, Thibodeaux has (4.0) sacks in 14 games played for the Giants. The 22-year-old was dealing with an injury to start his rookie campaign. This season, the #5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is starting to blossom for the Giants. He’s already at (10.5) sacks this season, tied for the fifth-most in the league.

Thibodeaux is the first player under DC Wink Martindale to have double-digit sacks in a single season. With how bad the team has looked in 2023, Thibodeaux has been a lone bright spot for the Giants. New York has six games left this season and he can surely add a few more sacks to what is going to be a career-high year for him.


For their next matchup, the Giants will be back at home after a three-game road stand. New York will host the New England Patriots who are 2-8 this season and are coming off a Week 11 bye. Kayvon Thibodeaux and the rest of the Giants’ defense will look to shut down New England who could be making a QB change this week.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux is tied for the fifth-most sacks in 2023

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  37min
Aaron Jones injured Packers pic
NFL
Packers Injury Report: Aaron Jones’ availability for Thursday vs. the Lions is in question
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

In Week 11, the Green Bay Packers were at home to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, starting RB Aaron Jones went down in the second quarter. The 28-year-old suffered…

Geno Smith Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks Injury Report: Seattle could potentially be without Geno Smith (elbow) on TNF vs. the 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

On Sunday in Week 11, Geno Smith and the Seahawks were on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams. This was their second matchup of the season. Matthew Stafford…

Mahomes + Hurts
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: How To Watch NFL MNF For Free
Author image Olly Taliku  •  5h
Mahomes + Hurts
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds: Who Wins NFL Week 11 MNF?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  6h
rsz unnamed 8 1
NFL
49ers Suffer Big Loss To Defense, Hufanga Likely Out For Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn4
NFL
Jets News: Saleh Unsure If Zach Wilson Or Tim Boyle Will Be The Starter
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  13h
Arrow to top