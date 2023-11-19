NFL

New York Giants Win, But Could Be Out On #1 Overall Pick

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Giants entered Week 11 as one of the handful of NFL teams that were in contention for the prized first overall pick in the 2024 Draft. They were 2-8 amidst some serious quarterback issues, and it looked as though they would be in a position to draft one of the top-tier quarterbacks that are a part of the upcoming class. But behind Tommy DeVito’s best day as a pro, the Giants might have played themselves out of having a shot at Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Giants Win, But Likely Out Of The Running For 1st Overall Pick

Brian Daboll’s squad traveled to Washington this week to take on the Commanders in a divisional matchup, and the Giants were listed as 7.5 point favorites when the game kicked off. Washington had the better day across the board statistically, out gaining New York 403-292 in total offense, including 174 rushing yards. But three interceptions from Sam Howell nixed multiple scoring opportunities, the worst of which was a pick-6 that sealed the game when the Commanders were driving with a chance to take the lead.

The win “improves” the Giants’ record to 3-8, which doesn’t do much for any hope this season. The team already has its eyes on next season, but that vision just got a little more cloudy.

Cardinals, Panthers Unlikely To Eclipse Giants In Wins

As it stands after the first slate of games on Sunday, New York is in position to own the 5th overall pick, which would be too low to afford them one of the two elite talents. They now have two more wins than the Carolina Panthers, who have the worst record in the league at 1-9 (and owe their pick to the Bears) and it is unlikely that they eclipse anyone except Arizona or New England in wins.

If they go a direction other than quarterback with their first round selection, then the Giants will perhaps turn back to Daniel Jones to try and improve on the disaster that was the 2023 season. Jones is in the first year of a 4-year, $160 million contract that will certainly handcuff the team if he isn’t able to show any improvement.

New York still has to play two games against Philadelphia, giving them good chances as picking up losses. But the Cardinals have the Eagles, 49ers, and Seahawks coming up, and they’ll likely remain in the top-3 barring some miraculous victories.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
