Giants’ GM Joe Schoen did not turn down the idea of drafting a QB with their 2024 first-round pick

Zach Wolpin
To begin the 2023 season Daniel Jones was New York’s starting QB. He missed time with a neck injury he suffered in Week 5 and Tyrod Taylor started in his place. Unfortunately, Taylor suffered a rib injury in Week 8 and has been on the IR since. Jones was able to return against the Raiders after three games missed for the Giants. 

To make matters worse, Jones tore his ACL against Las Vegas and is done for the season. With Taylor on the IR, New York was forced to start undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. With Jones’ injury, it’s not farfetched to think the Giants might draft a QB with their first-round pick in 2024. Their GM Joe Schoen did not turn down the idea of doing that in April’s upcoming draft.

Will the Giants take a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?


After winning nine games in the regular season and a playoff game for the Giants in 2022,  New York had no choice but to sign Daniel Jones. Starting QBs are not easy to come by in the NFL and the Giants were in a tricky situation. Before the start of the 2022 season, the team did not pick up Jones’ fifth-year option. The Giants gave him one last chance to prove himself.

With the success they had, Jones was rewarded with a four-year, $160 million contract extension. Injuries limited the 26-year-old to just six games played this season. Far from what the Giants were hoping to get from Jones. However, GM Joe Schoen says the team is not giving up on Jones. He had surgery less than a week ago and it could take eight to ten months for him to fully recover.


In the clip above, Joe Schoen was asked if the Giants would take a QB with their first-round pick in 2024. He told the media that New York would take the best player available. Schoen never said the Giants wouldn’t take a QB, leaving the door open for that to happen. If the right player is available, the Giants will draft a QB. It’s only his second season, but Schoen seems to have the full backing from Giants ownership in their vision for the future. That could involve taking another QB in the first round who would ultimately replace Daniel Jones someday.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
