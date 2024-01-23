F1 2024: 5 Oldest Drivers On The Grid This Year

Formula One (F1) is a physically demanding sport. To remain in the most competitive motorsport on the planet, one must be able to make split-second decisions, have razor-sharp reflexes, and demonstrate unimaginable bravado when the situation demands it. Ticking all the aforementioned boxes is difficult for any driver, especially those on the wrong side of 30.

Today, we will take a look at a few special F1 drivers who have carried their mental and physical agility well into their twilight years and will go for glory when the new season commences in February. Continue reading to meet the five oldest drivers who will feature in the 2024 F1 season.

#5 Valtteri Bottas (Sauber): 34 Years Old

Born on August 28, 1989, Valtteri Bottas is one of the most dependable drivers on the grid. The former Mercedes driver may not be the quickest out there, but he is a consistent point-winner for Sauber. Last season, the Finnish driver secured 10 points for his team — four points more than what his 24-year-old teammate managed.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Bottas has reached the podium an impressive 67 times, finishing first on 10 occasions.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): 34 Years Old

One of the most charismatic F1 drivers in the world, Daniel Ricciardo was born on July 1, 1989, making him the fourth-oldest racer on the grid this year.

Max Verstappen’s former Red Bull teammate was initially out of a seat last season, but he joined Red Bull’s sister squad AlphaTauri from mid-season. His return to the grid did not go as planned, with him breaking his hand following a crash in a practice session. The eight-time Grand Prix winner will look to bounce back with a bang this season and launch a bid to become Verstappen’s teammate once more.

#3 Niko Hulkenberg (Haas): 36 Years Old

Niko Hulkenberg, 36, will be the third-oldest racer to compete in this year’s F1 season. The German superstar has never had the good fortune of driving a championship-worthy machine, but he has still secured some excellent results over the years, notably finishing fourth on three occasions.

Since 2010, Hulkenberg has driven for Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault, Racing Point, Aston Martin, and Haas. He was dropped by Renault in 2019, but ‘Hulk’ eventually found his way back in 2022, securing a seat alongside Kevin Magnussen at Haas. It will be interesting to see if he can end the drought for a podium with a fantastic drive or two this year.

#2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 39 Years Old

The unabashed poster boy of Formula One, Lewis Hamilton is still as hungry as ever at 39. The seven-time F1 Drivers’ Championship winner is aiming to surpass Michael Schumacher’s record and become the first-ever F1 driver to win eight world titles. If Mercedes manages to give him a machine worthy of competing with Red Bull, it will not be surprising if Hamilton takes the fight to Max Verstappen in 2024.

Hamilton is the most successful racer in F1 history. He has reached the podium a whopping 197 times in 332 races, winning a record 103 Grand Prix.

#1 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 42 Years Old

At number one, we have one of the most indomitable racers F1 has ever seen, the great Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, who turned 42 on July 29, left the grid in 2019, only to return with Alpine in 2021. During his two-year sabbatical from F1, Alonso secured two Le Mans wins, which goes on to show how much he loves the smell of burnt rubber.

Currently racing with Aston Martin, the two-time F1 Drivers’ Championship winner secured 206 points in 2023. He finished fourth in the championship, ahead of Ferrari’s star driver Charles Leclerc. Considering Aston Martin gives him a worthy car in 2024, Alonso could very well put pressure on the Drivers’ Championship favorites.