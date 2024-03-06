The 2024 Formula One (F1) season officially got underway with an eye-catching three-day extravaganza in Sakhir, Bahrain on February 29. Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russel dominated Practice 1 while the Ferraris made their mark in the other two practice sessions. The qualifier, as well as the race, however, belonged to reigning champion Max Verstappen and his team Red Bull.

The Dutchman claimed pole position ahead of Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc on Friday (March 1) and then proceeded to dominate the race on Saturday (March 2). His teammate Sergio Perez did not hit the ground running in quali, but he found his pace and secured a second-place finish on Saturday, narrowly edging out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. A Red Bull one-two set the reigning champions on their way to another fruitful campaign, and catching them is likely to be a herculean task for the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.

As we brace ourselves for another break-neck weekend, this time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, let us take a quick at the constructors who are all too familiar with the race-winning feeling. Here are five teams with the most all-time race wins competing in the 2024 season.

#5 Red Bull – 114 Wins

Home to three-time reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull have 114 race wins under their belt. Judging by their performance at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, it’s safe to say that Red Bull will not be sitting in fifth place much longer.

Red Bull have been competing in F1 since 2005, with their first victory coming with Sebastian Vettel at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix. Vettel remains Red Bull’s most successful driver, with the German guiding them to four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013.

#4 Williams – 114 Wins

Over the last decade, Williams have gradually slipped and become one of the lowest-ranked teams in F1. However, at their best, Williams were a force to be reckoned with. They have a whopping 114 race wins, nine Constructors’ titles, and seven Driver titles under their belt, which goes on to show how dominant they used to be.

They joined the paddock in 1978 and claimed their first win at the 1979 British Grand Prix. Pastor Maldonado was the last man to win a race as a Williams driver, with him clinching the top spot at the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix.

#3 Mercedes – 125 Wins

With 125 F1 race wins under their belt, German giants Mercedes have claimed the third spot on this list. Mercedes, who competed in 1954 and 1955 before making a comeback in 2010, have won eight Constructors’ Championships and nine Drivers’ Championships.

Mercedes secured their first race win in their debut season, at the 1954 French Grand Prix. The last win in Formula One arrived in Sao Paulo in 2022, with George Russel clinching maximum points ahead of his teammate, the seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

#2 McLaren – 183 Wins

McLaren have enjoyed 183 race wins since joining the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1966. They are also the third-most successful team in F1 history, having won eight Constructors’ Championships and 12 Driver Championships.

The English-based racing team won their first race at the 1968 Belgian Grand Prix. Their last win arrived at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, with Daniel Ricciardo securing the win. His then-teammate Lando Norris finished second.

#1 Ferrari – 243 Wins

The most iconic team in F1 history, Ferrari sit at the summit with a whopping 243 race wins under their belt. The Italian outfit, who are the only team to compete in every single F1 season since its inauguration in 1950, are also the most successful team in the competition’s history, with a record 16 Constructors’ Championships under their belt.

Ferrari’s first race win in Formula One came at the 1951 British Grand Prix. Their most recent victory, meanwhile, was at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz clinching the top spot.