Formula 1

F1 2024: 5 Constructors With Most All-Time Race Wins Competing In The Current Season

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
F1 Car Ferrari
F1 Car Ferrari

The 2024 Formula One (F1) season officially got underway with an eye-catching three-day extravaganza in Sakhir, Bahrain on February 29. Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russel dominated Practice 1 while the Ferraris made their mark in the other two practice sessions. The qualifier, as well as the race, however, belonged to reigning champion Max Verstappen and his team Red Bull.

The Dutchman claimed pole position ahead of Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc on Friday (March 1) and then proceeded to dominate the race on Saturday (March 2). His teammate Sergio Perez did not hit the ground running in quali, but he found his pace and secured a second-place finish on Saturday, narrowly edging out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. A Red Bull one-two set the reigning champions on their way to another fruitful campaign, and catching them is likely to be a herculean task for the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.

As we brace ourselves for another break-neck weekend, this time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, let us take a quick at the constructors who are all too familiar with the race-winning feeling. Here are five teams with the most all-time race wins competing in the 2024 season.

#5 Red Bull – 114 Wins

Red Bull Have The Fifth-Most Wins In F1
Max Verstappen Is Red Bull’s Poster Boy

Home to three-time reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull have 114 race wins under their belt. Judging by their performance at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, it’s safe to say that Red Bull will not be sitting in fifth place much longer.

Red Bull have been competing in F1 since 2005, with their first victory coming with Sebastian Vettel at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix. Vettel remains Red Bull’s most successful driver, with the German guiding them to four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013.

#4 Williams – 114 Wins

Williams Has The Fourth-Most Race Wins On The Paddock
Nigel Mansell Is The Most Successful Driver In Williams’ History

Over the last decade, Williams have gradually slipped and become one of the lowest-ranked teams in F1. However, at their best, Williams were a force to be reckoned with. They have a whopping 114 race wins, nine Constructors’ titles, and seven Driver titles under their belt, which goes on to show how dominant they used to be.

They joined the paddock in 1978 and claimed their first win at the 1979 British Grand Prix. Pastor Maldonado was the last man to win a race as a Williams driver, with him clinching the top spot at the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix.

#3 Mercedes – 125 Wins

Mercedes Are One Of The Most Successful Teams In F1
Lewis Hamilton Has Won 6 Championships With Mercedes

With 125 F1 race wins under their belt, German giants Mercedes have claimed the third spot on this list. Mercedes, who competed in 1954 and 1955 before making a comeback in 2010, have won eight Constructors’ Championships and nine Drivers’ Championships.

Mercedes secured their first race win in their debut season, at the 1954 French Grand Prix. The last win in Formula One arrived in Sao Paulo in 2022, with George Russel clinching maximum points ahead of his teammate, the seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

#2 McLaren – 183 Wins

McLaren Have The Second Most Race Wins In F1 History
Ayrton Senna Is McLaren’s Most Iconic Driver

McLaren have enjoyed 183 race wins since joining the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1966. They are also the third-most successful team in F1 history, having won eight Constructors’ Championships and 12 Driver Championships.

The English-based racing team won their first race at the 1968 Belgian Grand Prix. Their last win arrived at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, with Daniel Ricciardo securing the win. His then-teammate Lando Norris finished second.

#1 Ferrari – 243 Wins

Ferrari Have The Most F1 Wins Under Their Belt
Michael Schumacher Won 5 Consecutive Titles With Ferrari

The most iconic team in F1 history, Ferrari sit at the summit with a whopping 243 race wins under their belt. The Italian outfit, who are the only team to compete in every single F1 season since its inauguration in 1950, are also the most successful team in the competition’s history, with a record 16 Constructors’ Championships under their belt.

Ferrari’s first race win in Formula One came at the 1951 British Grand Prix. Their most recent victory, meanwhile, was at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz clinching the top spot.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Formula 1

Latest news

View all
Sir Lewis Hamilton F1 Legend
Formula 1

LATEST Top 5 F1 Drivers With The Most Career Race Wins to Participate in The 2024 Season: Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole Position With 100+ Victories

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 29 2024
F1 Car Ferrari
Formula 1
5 Racers With Most World Drivers’ Championships In F1 History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 06 2024

Formula One (F1), the highest class of open-wheeled auto racing, has been steadily growing in popularity since its inauguration in 1950. Initially, it was a niche event, attended only by…

Mercedes Are One Of The Most Successful Teams In F1
Formula 1
Sir Lewis Hamilton To Join Ferrari In 2025: 5 Drivers Who Could Replace The F1 Icon At Mercedes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024

One of the finest drivers in Formula One (F1) history, Sir Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, ending a soon-to-be 12-year partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. The…

Verstappen And Hamilton F1
Formula 1
F1 2024: 5 Richest Drivers On The Grid This Year
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 31 2024
F1 Teams 2023
Formula 1
F1 2024: 5 Youngest Drivers On The Grid This Year
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 29 2024
F1 Car
Formula 1
F1 2024: 5 Oldest Drivers On The Grid This Year
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 23 2024
Red Bull Have The Fifth-Most Wins In F1
Formula 1
Highest-Paid F1 Drivers In 2023: Red Bull Hero Max Verstappen Tops List With $70 Million
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 18 2024
Arrow to top