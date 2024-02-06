5 Racers With Most World Drivers’ Championships In F1 History

Formula One (F1), the highest class of open-wheeled auto racing, has been steadily growing in popularity since its inauguration in 1950. Initially, it was a niche event, attended only by hardcore fans of motorsport, racers, and competing teams. Over the years, it has reached the masses, with even casual viewers keeping a close eye on the developments in F1.

Drivers, more specifically the successful ones, have done wonders for the motorsport’s popularity. Owing to the brilliance of the likes of Michael Schumacher, Sir Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen, fans have become acquainted with the fascinating world of F1.

With the 2024 F1 season just a few weeks away, let us take a quick look at the motorsport’s greatest heroes. Here are five drivers who have won the most World Drivers’ Championships in F1 history:

#5 Sebastian Vettel – 4 World Titles

The charismatic Sebastian Vettel is the fifth-most successful driver in F1 history, with the German clinching four World Drivers’ Championships. All of Vettel’s wins came for Red Bull during an unbelievably dominating run between 2010 and 2013. The 2011 season proved to be his finest, as he clinched the title with four races to spare.

Vettel bid F1 goodbye at the end of the 2022 season. However, with Sir Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, fans are hoping to see him return to the grid for one last dance.

#4 Alain Prost – 4 World Titles

French motorsport hero, Alain Prost snagged four World Drivers’ Championships over the course of his illustrious career. Three of Prost’s titles came with McLaren and one with Williams.

Prost’s first World Championship came in 1985, with him securing five wins in 16 races that season. He successfully defended his crown the following season but had to wait for a couple of years before adding the third title to his tally. Prost could not secure a seat in F1 in 1992 but returned with a bang in 1993, winning his fourth World Drivers’ Championship with Williams.

#3 Juan Manuel Fangio – 5 World Titles

Juan Manuel Fangio dominated F1 in the 1950s, winning five World Drivers’ Championships between 1951 and 1957. The Argentine speedster took part in 52 races in his career, securing 35 podiums and 24 victories.

Fangio bagged his first championship win in an Alfa Romeo in 1951. He returned to the summit in 1954, thanks to a spirited season for Maserati. The Argentinian won the title once more in 1955 but this time with Mercedes. Fangio won his fourth with Ferrari in 1956 before returning to Maserati for another victory lap in 1957.

#2 Sir Lewis Hamilton – 7 World Titles

The only active F1 racer on this list, Sir Lewis Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championships so far. His first win came with McLaren in 2008 and the remaining six with Mercedes between 2013 and 2020.

Hamilton, who will be competing in his 12th and final season with Mercedes this year, won four consecutive titles between 2017 and 2020 before Max Verstappen ended his dominance. At 39, he will be the second oldest driver on the grid — behind 42-year-old Fernando Alonso — this year but is not showing any signs of slowing down. If Mercedes can give the Brit a competitive car, it will not be surprising if he gives Verstappen a run for his money.

#1 Michael Schumacher – 7 World Titles

Arguably the greatest driver in F1 history, Michael Schumacher has a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championships to his name. The German, who retired for the second time in 2012, won two titles with Benetton and five with Ferrari. All of Schumacher’s titles came during his first spell in F1 between 1991 and 2006.

In 1994, he won his first World Drivers’ Championship with Benetton before defending his crown the following season. After a bleak five years, he returned to the summit, sporting Ferrari’s iconic red suit. Schumacher won five F1 Drivers’ Championships on the bounce between 2000 and 2004, setting a record that three-time world champion Max Verstappen is gunning for.

Schumacher announced his retirement in 2006 only to reverse it when Mercedes joined F1 as a constructor in 2010. He was with the Silver Arrows for three seasons but could not re-establish his dominance. In October 2012, he announced his retirement for the second and final time.