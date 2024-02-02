Formula 1

Sir Lewis Hamilton To Join Ferrari In 2025: 5 Drivers Who Could Replace The F1 Icon At Mercedes

Sushan Chakraborty
Lewis Hamilton F1 Legend

One of the finest drivers in Formula One (F1) history, Sir Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, ending an 11-year partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout the paddock as no one expected the seven-time F1 Drivers’ World Champion to switch teams, especially since he only signed a contract extension in August 2023. On Thursday (February 1), Mercedes confirmed that the Brit had activated a release clause in his contract to seal the switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton, who has won six world titles with the Silver Arrows since joining from McLaren in 2013, thanked Mercedes, reserving special praise for boss Toto Wolff.

The 39-year-old said:

I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make.

But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto (Wolff) for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together.”

With Hamilton set to depart, the hunt is on to find George Russel a new partner. Here are our picks for the hot seat at Mercedes.

#5 Sebastien Vettel

Sebastian Vettel Could Replace Hamilton At Mercedes
Sebastian Vettel Is A 4-Time World Champion

Sebastian Vettel is probably the unlikeliest replacement for Lewis Hamilton, as he has not been inside an F1 car since bidding the sport goodbye at the end of the 2022 season. However, the opportunity to lead Mercedes could be too big to pass for the four-time F1 world champion.

The 36-year-old German, who won four consecutive championships between 2010 and 2013, holds the record for being the youngest F1 world champion in history. He also has the fourth-most race victories (53) and third-most podium finishes (122) in F1.

If an experienced driver is what Toto Wolff is after, there is hardly a better bet than Vettel.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo Could Be Lewis Hamilton's Replacement
Daniel Ricciardo Has The Fourth-Highest Net Worth In F1

Red Bull boss Christian Horner considers Daniel Ricciardo one of the most talented drivers on the F1 grid. Unfortunately, the Honey Badger has not yet had the chance to truly give the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen a run for their money. Since leaving Red Bull for Renault, Ricciardo’s career graph has been more down than up, and he would love nothing more than a change of fortunes.

Many believe Ricciardo, who will be driving for Visa Cash App RB (formerly AlphaTauri) in 2024, is eyeing Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull. But if that plan does not pan out, moving to Mercedes could get his career back on track.

#3 Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon Could Be Lewis Hamilton's Replacement At Mercedes
Esteban Ocon Has One F1 Win So Far

A former member of Mercedes’ junior program, Esteban Ocon could be a solid option for the Silver Arrows for the 2025 season. He has been under Mercedes’ management since 2015 and even served as a reserve driver for the team.

Ocon’s best-ever season came for Alpine (formerly Renault) in 2022, during which he garnered 92 points and finished ahead of then-teammate Fernando Alonso in the Drivers’ Championship rankings. His maiden win in F1 came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

According to The Athletic, Ocon was in contention to become a Mercedes driver when Valtteri Bottas was axed for the 2020 season. Although the Toto Wolff and Co. ultimately went with George Russel, they still hold Ocon in high regard.

#2 Alex Albon

Alex Albon Could Race For Mercedes Next Year
Alex Albon Has 2 Podium Finishes

A former member of Red Bull’s junior program, Alex Albon entered F1 with Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso (now Visa Cash App RB) in 2019. Halfway through the season, Christian Horner promoted him to the main team, making him Max Verstappen’s teammate. Albon showed flashes of brilliance but could not keep up with the would-be world champion Verstappen.

Albon spent the 2021 season on the sidelines but got a seat in Williams for the 2022 season. The Thai racer has since matured into a formidable driver, almost singlehandedly taking the America-made F1 team to seventh place in the Constructors’ Championships last season. If he can get a worthy Mercedes machine to support his razor-sharp reflexes, Albon could very well challenge for the F1 Drivers’ Championship in 2025.

#1 Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz Could Replace Lewis Hamilton At Mercedes
Carlos Sainz Won The Singapore GP Last Year

With Lewis Hamilton switching over to Ferrari and Charles Leclerc recently signing a contract extension, Carlos Sainz is likely to be axed at the end of the 2024 season. This would make him free to move to Mercedes and show Ferrari what they missed out on.

The straight swap makes sense for Mercedes as well, as the Spaniard strikes the perfect balance between talent and marketability. He is sensible on the track, packs breakneck pace, and has proven that he is a team player. If Mercedes are looking for a safe pair of hands, they cannot do much better than Sainz.

In 185 F1 races thus far, Sainz has clinched 18 podiums, winning twice. He arguably produced the best drive of his career to win the Singapore GP last year.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top