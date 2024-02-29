Formula 1

Top 5 F1 Drivers With The Most Career Race Wins to Participate in The 2024 Season: Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole Position With 100+ Victories

Sushan Chakraborty
Sir Lewis Hamilton F1 Legend
Sir Lewis Hamilton F1 Legend

Capping off the shortest off-season in the motorsport’s history, Formula One (F1) is back with another action-packed, nail-biting campaign. Middle-East jewel Bahrain will officially open the F1 2024 season on February 29, offering fans a chance to catch a glimpse of their favorites as they participate in the first practice session of the year.

The 2023 F1 season belonged to Red Bull missile Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman winning a record 19 races out of 22. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz nicked one victory, while Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez won the other two. As we prepare for another breakneck campaign, let us take a quick look at drivers who have had their fair share of champagne showers in their careers.

Here are five F1 drivers with the most career race wins who will participate in the 2024 season:

#5 Daniel Ricciardo (RB) – 8 Wins

Daniel Ricciardo Has Eight F1 Wins
Daniel Ricciardo Has The Fourth-Highest Net Worth In F1

After disappointing stints at Renault (now Alpine) and McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo found himself without a seat at the start of the 2023 season. However, thanks to his excellent relationship with Red Bull boss Christian Horner, he became the team’s third driver. Halfway through the season, Nyck De Vries was booted off Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri (now RB), allowing Ricciardo to secure his seat.

The Australian unfortunately broke his hand following a training ground incident in the Netherlands, which sidelined him for a few nerve-wracking weeks. However, despite reserve driver Liam Lawson impressing in Ricciardo’s absence, AlphaTauri decided to keep the veteran on for 2024.

The ‘Honey Badger’, who has eight F1 race wins under his belt, has a point to prove this season. If he does, he would have a great shot at reuniting with Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

#4 Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber) – 10 Wins

Valtteri Bottas Has Won 10 F1 Races
Valtteri Bottas Will Be One Of The Oldest Drivers On The Grid In 2024

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas knows a thing or two about winning races. Despite playing second fiddle to Sir Lewis Hamilton during the prime of his career, Bottas nicked 10 race wins. The Kick Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo) racer has participated in 222 F1 races in his career, reaching the podium 67 times.

The Finnish driver had a tough time securing points in his Alfa Romeo in 2023. Claiming just 10 points, he finished 15th in the driver standings.

#3 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 32 Wins

Fernando Alonso Has 32 F1 Race Wins
Fernando Alonso Secured 8 Podium Finishes In 2023

Spanish superstar Fernando Alonso is one of the three F1 Drivers’ Championship winners to participate in the 2024 F1 season. The 42-year-old, who will be driving his 381st race in Bahrain on Saturday (March 2), has finished first on 32 occasions in his illustrious career. The two-time F1 champion has finished inside the top three an impressive 106 times.

Alonso enjoyed an impressive debut season with Aston Martin in 2023. The Spaniard finished fourth in the rankings with 206 points, behind Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Lewis Hamilton.

#2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 54 Wins

Max Verstappen Already Has Over 50 Race Wins In F1
Max Verstappen Was The Highest Earner In 2023

Reigning three-time world champion, Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen has already won 54 Formula 1 races in his career. Overall, the Dutch-Belgian racer has secured 98 podium finishes in 185 races, amassing a total of 2586.5 points.

Verstappen was by far the most dominant driver of the 2023 season, finishing with a whopping 575 points — 290 points clear of second-placed teammate Sergio Perez. The 26-year-old will once again be the driver to beat this season, and it is safe to say that it will take some doing.

#1 Sir Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 103 Wins

Sir Lewis Hamilton Has Most Race Wins In F1 History
Lewis Hamilton Finished 3rd In Drivers’ Championship In 2023

Well clear of Red Bull ace Max Verstappen, Mercedes hero Sir Lewis Hamilton has clinched pole position courtesy of his record 103 F1 victories. Hamilton, who will join Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season, has participated in 332 Grand Prix in his career, reaching the podium a staggering 197 times.

Hamilton is also tied with Michael Schumacher as the joint-most successful driver in F1 history. Both legends have seven World Drivers’ Championships to their name.

