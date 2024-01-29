F1 2024: 5 Youngest Drivers On The Grid This Year

Formula One (F1) will be back with another drama-filled, action-rich season in February. Reigning F1 Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen will aim for this fourth-consecutive title this year, while his team Red Bull will extend their streak to three titles. It will not be a straightforward feat for Verstappen, however, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Charles Leclerc all aiming to give him a run for his money.

The 2024 F1 season will also give the young guns of the motorsport a chance to prove their mettle. Since they are relatively inexperienced, a healthy dose of unexpectedness is sprinkled on top, making it an intriguing watch for neutrals. Today, we will take a look at the five youngest drivers who will compete in F1 this year and check out how they fared last season.

#5 Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) – 24 Years Old

Zhou Guanyu, who turned 24 on May 30, 2023, became the first Chinese F1 driver in history when he made his debut for Alfa Romeo (now Kick Sauber) in the 2022 F1 season. Guanyu has yet to cement his place as one of the quickest in the division, but he has certainly shown a lot of promise.

Guanyu finished 18th in the Drivers’ Championship rankings last year, having claimed six points in 22 races. He enjoyed three ninth-place finishes last year; first in Australia, then in Spain, and finally in Qatar.

#4 Lando Norris (McLaren) – 24 Years Old

Widely hailed as one of the most talented drivers on the grid, Lando Norris was born on November 13, 1999. The 24-year-old will spectacularly compete in his sixth F1 season this year, with him amassing 633 points and 13 podiums in 104 Grand Prix so far.

Norris had a solid 2023 season, securing seven podiums [2 (x6), 3 (x1)] and a total of 205 points, which took him to a sixth-place finish.

#3 Yuki Tsunoda (RB) – 23 Years Old

One of the most entertaining F1 drivers in the world, Yuki Tsunoda was born on May 11, 2000, meaning he will begin the 2024 season as a 23-year-old. Out of all the drivers born in the year 2000 and beyond, the AlphaTauri racer is the most experienced. He has taken part in 66 Grand Prix, securing a total of 61 points.

The Japanese dynamite finished 14th in the championship rankings last season after amassing 17 points. His best drive of the season came at the Circuit of The Americas in October, with him claiming five points after finishing eighth.

#2 Logan Sargeant (Williams) – 23 Years Old

Born on December 31, 2000, Logan Sargeant will be the second-youngest racer in F1 this year. Sargeant, who competed in his first-ever F1 season with Williams Racing last season, will hope for a more prosperous run in 2024.

Sargeant struggled to get going for Williams in 2023 and finished in 21st place in the Drivers’ Championship rankings with only a solitary point to his name. The 10th-place finish at the Circuit of The Americas in October was his only points finish.

#1 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 22 Years Old

With no rookies entering in 2024, Oscar Piastri will remain the youngest F1 driver in the world. The McLaren speedster, who was born on April 6, 2001, will be 22 when the first race of the season takes place in Bahrain on March 2.

Piastri, who made headlines after snubbing Alpine for McLaren, scored an impressive 97 points in 22 races in 2023, which was a stellar outcome considering it was his rookie season. He sensationally finished second in the Qatar Grand Prix and is expected to bag a few more podium finishes in 2024.