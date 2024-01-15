Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Fernandez believes Kylian Mbappe will snub Real Madrid and Liverpool once more this summer and sign a contract extension with the Parisians.

Kylian Mbappe Was Shunned By PSG In The Summer

In July, Mbappe revealed he would not trigger a one-year extension in his PSG contract, which would make him free to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the 2023-24 season. Les Parisiens did not take the announcement well and dropped the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner from the first-team squad. Things eventually improved between the two parties and Mbappe returned to the first team, but many reports claimed that he had to forego his massive loyalty bonus to find his way back.

According to sources, PSG have been trying to tie Mbappe down to a long-term deal for a while now, but the Frenchman has yet to put pen to paper. Meanwhile, Liverpool and, more pressingly Real Madrid, have been pursuing the player, hoping to land him for free in July. Los Blancos have reportedly issued Mbappe a deadline, asking him to convey his decision before the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 in February.

In a recent interview, Mbappe said he had not made up his mind yet, while PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed the club had a gentleman’s agreement with the 25-year-old.

Fernadez Thinks Mbappe Will Snub Real Madrid And Liverpool To Continue In Paris

With just six months remaining on Mbappe’s PSG contract, there is still no telling where the former Monaco man will play next season. Fernandez, however, believes that Al-Khelaifi and Mbappe’s recent statements hint toward another contract extension.

Speaking to beIN Sports, the French manager said:

“[I think that] he will stay at PSG. When I hear everyone’s statements, from the president of PSG, who takes the initiative and talks about the issue, when I see Kylian doing the same after a match about a signed agreement, when I see that PSG wants to invest in this new technical center.”

He also claimed Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani’s addition would help PSG keep their superstar. Fernandez added:

“We have brought Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele, who are friends that Kylian wanted to have by his side. I think he will stay at PSG next season.”

Mbappe has played 285 games for PSG since joining from Monaco in July 2017. The six-time Ligue 1 champion has scored 238 goals and provided 102 assists, emerging as the club’s all-time leading scorer.