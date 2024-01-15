Vinicius Jr. scored a hat-trick in just 32 minutes as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1 in the final of the Supercopa de Espana in Riyadh on Sunday night (January 14). The 23-year-old’s whirlwind spell pushed his El Clasico tally to six goals in 16 matches in all competitions, making him Barca’s worst nemesis in the current Madrid team.

Vinicius Jr.’s tally of six goals is admirable, but he is nowhere close to the top of the El Clasico goalscorer rankings. Continue reading to know how many goals the Brazilian needs to surpass the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and emerge as the all-time top scorer in El Clasico history.

#10 Luis Suarez (Barcelona): 11 Goals

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez scored 11 goals in 15 El Clasicos between 2014 and 2020. The Uruguayan’s most remarkable Clasico performance on Matchday 10 of the 2018-19 La Liga season. Suarez scored a hat-trick to guide the Catalonian side to a memorable 5-1 victory.

Suarez, who will play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this season, also faced Real Madrid as an Ajax and Atletico Madrid player. Overall, he played 19 games against Los Merengues, winning seven times, drawing five times, and losing on seven occasions.

#9 Santillana (Real Madrid): 12 Goals

In the ninth position, we have legendary Real Madrid center-forward Santillana. The Spaniard, who retired after spending 17 seasons in the Spanish capital between 1971 and 1988, scored 12 goals in 35 matches against Barcelona. Of his 35 El Clasicos, Santillana won 13, drew seven, and lost 15.

The former Spain international won a whopping nine La Liga titles at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He also bagged four Copas del Rey and two UEFA Cups.

#8 Ferenc Puskas (Real Madrid): 14 Goals

In joint-eighth place sits Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas. One of the purest strikers of the soccer ball, Puskas scored 14 goals in just 18 matches against Barcelona in all competitions, which goes on to show the former Spain international’s remarkable efficiency.

Los Merengues thoroughly dominated the El Clasicos the three-time European Cup winner featured in. Out of the 18 bouts, Madrid won 11, drew once, and lost just six.

#7 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid): 14 Goals

A Real Madrid icon through and through, Francisco Gento was an unstoppable force in El Clasicos. The majestic left-winger, who spent 18 long years in the Spanish capital between 1953 and 1971, played 45 games against Barcelona, scoring 14 times.

The 12-time Spanish champion landed on the right side of the scoreline more often than not. Of the 45 matches, Gento won 22, drew eight, and lost 15.

#6 Cesar Rodriguez (Barcelona): 14 Goals

Former Barcelona star Cesar Rodriguez played some eye-catching soccer in his day. The center-forward appeared in 28 matches for the Catalan outfit against Los Blancos, scoring 14 times and providing two assists.

His best performance in El Clasico history came on Matchday 26 of the 1952-53 La Liga season, as he scored a superb hat-trick to propel Barca to a massive 4-2 win over their fiercest foes. Rodriguez won five La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey during his stay at Camp Nou between 1942 and 1955.

#5 Raul (Real Madrid): 15 Goals

One of the most charismatic strikers in Spanish soccer history, Raul is the fourth name on this list. The Real Madrid legend scored 323 goals for Madrid in all competitions, with 15 of those coming against the club’s bitterest rivals Barcelona. Raul also provided four assists against Barca in his career.

Raul, who is working as the manager of Real Madrid Castilla, played 37 games against the Camp Nou outfit. He won 11, drew 10, and lost 16 matches.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 16 Goals

One of the most versatile No. 9s the game has ever seen, Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema scored a whopping 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 El Clasicos. Benzema, however, lost more El Clasicos than he won at Madrid, with the Frenchman suffering 18 defeats and enjoying 15 victories against the Catalans.

Before joining Al-Ittihad as a free agent at the end of his Real Madrid contract in July 2023, Benzema scored 354 goals and provided 165 assists in 648 games for the All-Whites. He won five UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles at Real Madrid, amongst other honors.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid): 18 Goals

One of soccer’s best-ever players, Cristiano Ronaldo was a force to be reckoned with in El Clasicos. The Madeira-born sharpshooter played 29 games against Barcelona as a Real Madrid player, scoring 18 times and providing three assists.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner tormented the Blaugrana like no other. His blistering pace, glove-tearing shots, and never-say-die attitude made him one of the most loathed players at Camp Nou.

#2 Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid): 18 Goals

Club icon Alfredo Di Stefano is Real Madrid’s joint-highest goalscorer in El Clasico history. Lovingly called ‘The Blonde Arrow’, Di Stefano played 30 matches for the All-Whites against Barcelona, scoring 18 times.

Di Stefano, who won a record five consecutive European Cups with Los Merengues, was originally set to join the Blaugrana. Madrid, however, played their cards right and on time to steal him away under Barca’s nose.

#1 Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 26 Goals

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi unsurprisingly sits at the summit of the El Clasico goalscorer rankings, with him scoring an astonishing 26 times in 45 games against Real Madrid across competitions. The Argentina skipper also provided 14 assists against Los Blancos before departing Camp Nou in the summer of 2021.

Out of his 45 matches, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner won 19, drew 11, and lost 15. He is also the only player this century to score two hat-tricks against Madrid (2007, 2014).