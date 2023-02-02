Former NFL Star Chad Ochocinco Saved Most Of His Money By Flying Commercially And Wearing Fake Jewelry

Former NFL Star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson earned almost $50 million during his football career, and there’s every chance he still has plenty of that left.

Most sports stars these days fly in private jets, wear flashy clothes, and spend hundreds and thousands on jewelry but not the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

In a candid interview with NFL Hall of Famer and TV personality Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco revealed that he saved over 80% of his NFL earnings by faking his lavish lifestyle as it made no sense to him.

He wore fake jewelry from Claire’s and prefers to fly commercially instead of private.

.@ochocinco saved 83% of his salary by flying Spirit & wearing fake jewelry pic.twitter.com/RMC7AYPREa — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 31, 2023

“I ain’t flying private. Put me on Spirit,” Ochocinco told Sharpe. “Exit row, window seat, that’s all I need. As long as I get from point A to point B. I don’t need private.

“If you can get to a point in your career where your name becomes bigger than anything you can purchase, there’s your value,

“My name itself, Ochocinco, at one point, was bigger. We talk about watches and jewelry and chains – never bought real anything while I was playing. What was the point? I went to Claire’s.”

