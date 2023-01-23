Fox’s Shannon Sharpe Apologizes After Grizzlies-Lakers Incident

Undisputed host and NFL Hall of Fame star Shannon Sharpe has apologized on-air after he had to be restrained by security on Friday at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game.

Sharpe was involved in a verbal confrontation with Memphis players at halftime, with the former tight end shouting at Grizzlies veteran Dillon Brooks as the players headed into the locker rooms at the break.

Here's video of the altercation between Shannon Sharpe, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, and Tee Morant pic.twitter.com/spC4PbP5vA — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) January 21, 2023

Grizzlies center Steven Adams wasn’t happy and confronted the 54-year-old, who refused to keep quiet, and ended up being restrained by security a the Crypto.com Arena in LA.

Even Memphis star Ja Morant’s father was involved with the altercation, and Sharpe has apologized in a lengthy monologue on air.

"I take full accountability for what transpired. I was wrong."@ShannonSharpe apologizes & addresses his altercation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game: pic.twitter.com/RNFBydr5A6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 23, 2023

After the game, Tee Morant, the father of Ja said that the incident between the pair had blown over, and that he had ‘nothing but love’ for Sharpe and that they are good.

Shannon Sharpe & Ja Morant’s father get into altercation at halftime of Grizzlies -Lakers pic.twitter.com/RafjI9YhE5 — Timothy Parker (@TimothyParkertv) January 21, 2023

Sharpe said ‘sorry’ 26 times in his apology video, in which he was sorry to the Grizzlies players, the Lakers organization, his family and even his stylist Holly Wood.

