Fox's Shannon Sharpe Apologizes After Grizzlies-Lakers Incident

Kyle Curran
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe
Undisputed host and NFL Hall of Fame star Shannon Sharpe has apologized on-air after he had to be restrained by security on Friday at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game. 

Sharpe was involved in a verbal confrontation with Memphis players at halftime, with the former tight end shouting at Grizzlies veteran Dillon Brooks as the players headed into the locker rooms at the break.

Grizzlies center Steven Adams wasn’t happy and confronted the 54-year-old, who refused to keep quiet, and ended up being restrained by security a the Crypto.com Arena in LA.

Even Memphis star Ja Morant’s father was involved with the altercation, and Sharpe has apologized in a lengthy monologue on air.

After the game, Tee Morant, the father of Ja said that the incident between the pair had blown over, and that he had ‘nothing but love’ for Sharpe and that they are good.

Sharpe said ‘sorry’ 26 times in his apology video, in which he was sorry to the Grizzlies players, the Lakers organization, his family and even his stylist Holly Wood.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community.
