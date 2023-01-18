MLB

Former Atlanta Brave Adam Duvall Signs With The Boston Red Sox

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Duvall
Duvall
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall and the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal,  with performance bonuses up to $10 million.

Boston might offer Duvall a better opportunity than the Braves. It seems like there’s a chance he could be the everyday center fielder. With Trevor Story out after undergoing a procedure for his right elbow, Kiké Hernandez might be the starting shortstop, which could mean Duvall is the starting center fielder.

Duvall made $9,275,000 in 2022 after a season in which he hit 38 home runs and led the NL with 113 RBIs. Despite coming off a season that ended because of wrist surgery, he could still top that salary in 2023 if he hits the performance bonuses.  Duvall hit .224 with a .749 OPS for Atlanta across his tenure with the team.

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/fetch/c_fill,g_auto,f_auto,h_2361,w_3200/https%3A%2F%2Ftomahawktake.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2Fgetty-images%2F2018%2F08%2F1175383321.jpeg

Duvall, who primarily played center field and left field for the Braves, underwent season-ending wrist surgery last summer. Before it, he had posted only a .677 OPS, though he had hit 12 homers. But the surgery effectively ended Duvall’s tenure with the Braves. He hadn’t performed well at the plate to that point, but he had a couple promising stretches. His bat could’ve been a boost for the Braves down the stretch. Duvall played for the Braves in 2018-20. He then signed with Miami for the 2021 season, until the Braves traded for him at the deadline.

It looks like Eddie Rosario and Luplow will battle for the Braves’ starting left field job, though the two could end up platooning. Atlanta still has Marcell Ozuna, but his defensive limitations probably make him better suited to be the designated hitter.

The Braves could have used Duvall’s power bat off the bench, but have decided to go with the cheaper option in Luplow, a known lefty killer. Who knows, maybe the Braves will trade for Duvall agian if the Red Sox turn out to not be competitive this year.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Cruz
MLB

LATEST San Diego Padres Sign Power Bat Nelson Cruz

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 11 2023
Devers
MLB
Rafael Devers Agrees To An 11-Year Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 4 2023

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year extension worth up to $331 million. BREAKING: Star third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are…

World Series
MLB
How to Bet on The Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros In Pennsylvania: PA Sports Betting Guide For World Series Game 3
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 1 2022

The 2022 World Series continues on Tuesday after a rain delay forced Game 3 to be moved, and although Pennsylvania sports betting is alive and kicking, we are spotlighting our top sportsbook…

How to Bet on World Series 2022 in AZ Arizona Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in GA Georgia Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in NY New York Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in NY | New York Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in PA Pennsylvania Sports Betting Guide
MLB
How to Bet on World Series 2022 in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Guide
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 28 2022
Arrow to top