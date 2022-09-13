Floyd Mayweather Announces Next Exhibition Fight

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Boxing legend and former multi-weight world champion, Floyd Mayweather, has announced his next exhibition fight. ‘Money’ will face Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura later this month has he continues his money-making exhibition roller-coaster.

On September 25th, Mayweather will travel to Japan and take on the MMA star in his latest post-retirement exhibition bout as the American continues to earn a serious amount of money after hanging the gloves up as a professional.

Floyd Mayweather Faces Mikuru Asakura Later This Month

The former boxing superstar will fight in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan in his latest boxing venture.

Mayweather, who retired with an impeccable 50-0 record in 2017, has taken part in a few exhibition fights since then. The American faced YouTube star Logan Paul on June 6th 2021, and also had a fight in Japan in 2018 against 20-year-old kickboxing sensation, Tenshin Nasukawa.

The fight in Tokyo versus Nasukawa was over four years ago now, with Mayweather reportedly earning $9 million for the exhibition. The fight was put on the table to ‘Money’ by RIZIN, who are also at the centre of this fight in a few weeks time.

Mayweather made short work of his opponent last time he came across to Japan, and will be hopeful of the same outcome again this time around.

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura Preview

To give you a bit of context about Mayweather’s next opponent, Asakura boasts a 16-3 record in mixed martial arts and has insisted that he will not suffer the same fate at his fellow countryman, Nashukawa did.

Mayweather is now 45-years-old, but continues to earn millions of dollars each year purely from endorsements, advertising and exhibition fights like these. In fact, this is Mayweather’s fourth time since calling it a day that he will have stepped back through the ropes in an exhibition fight.

Asakura, who is a former two-division champion in MMA, insists he will defeat the former boxing kingpin, writing his name into the history books as the first to beat Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

“I’m an MMA fighter but I’m going to use this opportunity and I’m going to use him to raise my name and value internationally. I will win this fight.”

Mayweather himself is excited at the prospect of once again fighting in Japan in this exhibition:

“It’s still a great feeling to travel the world and basically do these exhibition bouts and have fun,” Mayweather said.

“My legacy is already engraved in stone, but it’s still great to just go around the world and entertain people from all walks of life.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to come out and give his best, like any and every guy, but I’ve seen every style.

“My job is just to go out there be me, have fun and do what I do best.”

Betting Odds For Mayweather vs Asakura

