Who Is Fighting On The Prograis vs Haney Undercard? Ebanie Bridges In Action In World Title Clash

Paul Kelly
Ebanie Bridges Boxing - (photo: @ebanie_bridges Instagram)

With Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney going down on Saturday, December 9 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, we take a look at some of the big names featuring on the undercard. This includes the likes of OnlyFans star and world champion Ebanie Bridges, as well as elite amateur Andy Cruz.

Ebanie Bridges Features On Prograis vs Haney Undercard

Although Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney is the main event on Saturday night at the Chase Center, there are several high-caliber fighters featuring on the undercard too. None more so than Ebanie Bridges.

The ‘Blonde Bomber’ defends her IBF World Women’s Bantamweight Title on the Prograis vs Haney undercard against Miyo Yoshida. This is Bridges’ 11th professional boxing fight, having won nine of her previous 10. Her only defeat came in her first shot at world honours against Shannon Courtenay back in April 2021.

The Australian boxing star, who ranked as the hottest female boxer in the world, won the IBF world title by defeating Maria Cecilia Roman in March 2022. Since then, Bridges has made one defence of her belt – an eighth round knockout win last time out against Shannon O’Connell.

Now Bridges, who ranks amongst the top 10 sexiest sports stars on OnlyFans, aims to make a second successful defence against her next challenger. The ‘Blonde Bomber’ was supposed to take on Avril Mathie for her belt, but Mathie had to pull out due to injury.

Ebanie Bridges is one of the biggest names on the Prograis vs Haney undercard, along with the likes of Liam Paro, Montana Love, Andy Cruz and Jovanni Straffon. Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney goes down on Saturday night and is simply not to be missed!

Ebanie Bridges OnlyFans

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney fight card from the Chase Center, San Francisco, California on Saturday night. Prograis vs Haney is of course the main event, but there are also six more undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes the likes of elite Cuban amateur Andy Cruz, world champion boxer and OnlyFans star Ebanie Bridges and a compelling super-lightweight contest over ten rounds in the co-main event between Liam Paro and Montana Love too. Not to mention a few other prospects looking to make a name for themselves.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Super-Lightweight 12
Liam Paro vs Montana Love Super-Lightweight 10
Andy Cruz vs Jovanni Straffon Lightweight 10
Ebanie Bridges vs Miyo Yoshida Bantamweight 10
Beatriz Ferreira vs Destiny Jones Super-Featherweight 8
Amari Jones vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8
Shamar Canal vs Jose Antonio Meza Super-Featherweight 6

