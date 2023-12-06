Check out the top ten sexiest sports stars on OnlyFans as we take a look at candidates from gymnastics to soccer and even combat sports, so read on to see the full list.

Top Ten Sexiest Sports Stars On OnlyFans – Who Tops Our List?

OnlyFans is rapidly becoming a growing social media platform where influencers can express themselves in different ways for a fee, so we’re taking a look at some of the sexiest sports stars to take to the site. We ranked them in no particular order..

1. Erica Fotaine – US Gymnast

Coming in as the sexiest sports star on OnlyFans is US gymnast star Erica Fotaine. The freaky West Virginia University Athletics gymnast offers exclusive content to her biggest fans, charging over $14 a month.

The famous social media influencer rose to fame in the past due to her reported affairs with NBA players such as Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard, and you can’t blame the basketball duo for being interested in her.

2. Madelene Wright – Soccer Player

Coming next is British soccer player Madelene Wright, formerly of Charlton Athletic among others. The sensational blonde was once a pro at the London-based club before being sacked after she was found inhaling a balloon and drinking alcohol whilst driving.

However, since then she has rose through the ranks on OnlyFans, becoming one of the most popular on the platform, and you can see why below.

3. Renee Gracie – Motorsport

Next on our list is Renee Gracie, a former V8 Supercars motortsport athlete, who was banned from the sport in the past after being found to be an OnlyFans model. She has since returned to the wheel but is still raking it in from the X-rated site.

She has been on OnlyFans since 2020 after claiming she didn’t make enough money from her racing job, and it’s fair to say she hasn’t looked back since – saying she earns close to $5million-per-year uploading saucy content.

4. Sammy Jo-Luxton – MMA/Boxing

Fourth in our sexiest sports stars on OnlyFans is Sammy J0-Luxton, the MMA star-turned-boxer. Sammy has thousands of followers on social media sites including Instagram and X, now even branching out too adult site OnlyFans.

The fighter doesn’t just share hot pictures on her fan site, but also gives her followers the chance to see early fight news and exclusive training videos. She is also a former Muay Thai champion so has had her fair share of bust-ups in combat sports, and she has the glamour to go alongside it too.

5. Elle Brooke – Boxing

Coming next is Elle Brooke, who has been in the OnlyFans industry for a fair few years now but has also stepped into a boxing ring in recent times.

The British social media influencer has taken her career to new heights in boxing and wants to pursue it for the foreseeable future. She has won three of her four boxing fights and looks to have a promising career in the ring.

With hundreds of thousands of followers across her social media platforms, she has also racked up millions of dollars on X-rated platform OnlyFans.

6. Astrid Wett – Boxing

Another adult film star-turned boxer is Astrid Wett who comes next on our list. The OnlyFans and rising boxing star has proven to be quite controversial on social media in recent times, but has plenty of fans around the world.

Also being a social media star, there’s no secret as to why she’s one of the most followed OnlyFans creators, and her boxing career looks to take off in the near future. She is unbeaten in all three of her fights so far and is rumoured to be facing fellow model Elle Brooke at some stage in 2024.

7. Ebanie Bridges – Boxing

Coming in at seventh on our sexiest sports stars on OnlyFans list is Ebanie Bridges, who is a professional boxer. She has won nine out of her 10 fights so far in the ring and has a fight coming up on Saturday, December 9.

The Australian fighter’s net worth has seen a huge rise since she joined OnlyFans at the end of 2022 and it’s only going to grow further with her popularity on social media and in the boxing world.

She has held the IBV Female Bantamweight title for over a year and the Blonde Bomber looks unbeatable inside and outside of the ring right now.

8. Liz Cambage – Basketball

Next on the list is Australian basketball player Liz Cambage. Despite being told off by the Australian basketball authorities, it has not stopped Cambage from raking in the followers and revenue from OnlyFans.

The former WNBA star and record holder launched her X-rated career in 2021 and has since become one of the most popular creators on the platform.

Standing at 6’6, her long legs and stunning figure have contributed to her success on OnlyFans and as a 32-year-old, she still has plenty of time left in the industry away from the court.

9. Hannah Goldy – MMA

Former UFC star Hannah Goldy is ninth in our sexiest sports stars on OnlyFans list and there’s no surprise seeing the flyweight make the frame here.

She has been a popular figure amongst OnlyFans and adult content gurus since she auctioned off her used underwear after losing to MollyMcCann in 2022.

Goldy announced in October this year that she is no longer on the UFC roster, so it looks likely to see her continue her career full-time on OnlyFans.

10. Alysha Newman – Pole Vault

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman is the final OnlyFans model on our list. Having performed at at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, Newman has never been too far away from the spotlight.

With thousands of followers on social media, she has become in-demand on OnlyFans racking up tons of likes and subscribers since her debut on the platform.

