WBC super-lightweight king Regis Prograis aims to defend his crown in the biggest fight of his career against the former undisputed lightweight champion, Devin Haney. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney betting picks and predictions.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney bout from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. This includes boxing betting picks, fight predictions and the latest odds for Saturday’s main event bout.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Preview

Regis Prograis aims to make a successful first defence of his world 140-pound title this weekend as he faces unbeaten future star of boxing Devin Haney.

Regis Prograis’ boxing record consists of some stellar wins, including beating the likes of Jose Zepeda, Kiryl Relikh and Terry Flanagan. His only defeat of course came against Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

On the other hand, the Devin Haney boxing record is a perfect one. 30-0 and the former undisputed king at 135-punds before stepping up to become a two-division world champion this weekend. He has beaten fighters such as Vasyl Lomachenko, Jorge Linares and George Kambosos Jr to name but a few.

Will it be the 34-year-old Louisiana man who gets his hand raised and defends his WBC World Super-Lightweight Title? Or will ‘The Dream’ become a two-weight world champion at the first time of asking?

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney goes down on Saturday night in San Francisco and it is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the best boxing betting offers and free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Betting Pick

This fight is one of the toughest to call of 2023, with many people seeing this as a true 50/50 bout, despite the best offshore sportsbooks heavily favoring Devin Haney.

It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that he is the undefeated fighter and beat Lomachenko last time out in what was a gripping contest. ‘Rougarou’ on the other hand underperformed massively last time out against Danielito Zorilla and looked a shadow of his former self.

However, he simply cannot afford to perform like that again. Here at SportsLens we can see Prograis having success, but that he won’t be able to land too many of his clubbing shots on a moving target like Haney.

‘The Dream’ has the super footwork, hand speed and boxing IQ, which is why we think he could go on to win the fight via decision.

However, Prograis is a huge puncher, winning 24 of his 30 fights via knockout. We could see Haney getting dropped by the champion, but ultimately getting off the canvas to win.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Prediction: Haney To Be Knocked Down & Win @ +700

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Prograis vs Haney odds from BetOnline, one of the best US sportsbooks.

Regis Prograis to Win: +300

Regis Prograis to Win by KO/TKO: +500

Regis Prograis to Win by Decision: +850

Devin Haney to Win: -400

Devin Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +700

Devin Haney to Win by Decision: -200

Draw: +1600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Prograis vs Haney TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a DAZN subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling world super-lightweight clash live from the Chase Center, San Francisco, California on DAZN PPV.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and have paid the $59.99 pay-per-view price.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this world title fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Regis Prograis — Record and Bio

Age: 34

Ranking: #2 Super-Lightweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 67″ (170 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 29-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 24

Fights Won by Decision: 5

Devin Haney — Record and Bio

Age: 25

Ranking: #2 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 71″ (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 30-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15

Fights Won by Decision: 15

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)

Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title

WBC World Super-Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)

DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK) 🏟 Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400