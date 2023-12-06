Ebanie Bridges is set to make her highly anticipated reappearance next week as part of a matchup between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis and ahead of the ‘blonde bomber’s’ return this week, we take a look at the hottest female boxers in the world.

10. Fabiana Bytyqi

Number ten on our list of hottest female boxers in the world is Fabiana Bytyqi – a Czech fighter who earned the WBC Youth Female minimum weight title at an early stage of her career.

Bytyqi became the first female boxer from the Czech Republic to grab a major title in the history of the sport, with the WBC atomweight title boosting the young athlete’s profile.

By 2020 the 24-year-old was recognised as the world’s sixth-best active female atomweight by BoxRec, making her one of the nation’s greatest fighters in its history.

9. Avril Mathie

Avril Mathie is one of many talented females on our list who have ventured into multiple different disciplines, with the renowned boxer also partaking in swimming, modelling and fitness training.

The Australian athlete made the bold move to move away from her home at the age of 15 to pursue her dreams in America, where her career took off after becoming a professional boxer in 2017.

After becoming pro in 2017, Mathie fought some huge bouts at Madison Square Garden and in Dubai, with her record standing at 9 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw through a respectable career.

Mathie also won the lucrative Miss Swimsuit USA award in 2014.

8. Christina Hammer

Christina Hammer is one of the most successful female German boxers of all time, with her career beginning at thee age of just 15 when she became German Junior Champion.

Hammer earned her first professional bout at the age of 19 in 2009 and she quickly moved up the rankings to become the youngest WBO world champion just one year later at the age of 20.

The 30-year-old German is another on our list who also took time out of her fighting career to model, but with 28 wins in 29 fights it is her boxing career that impresses the most.

7. Shannon Courtenay

Shannon Courtenay is a British professional boxer who comes in at number seven for our most attractive female boxers and she has an impressive record of 7-2 during her career, including three wins via knockout.

Courtenay lost her first fight in 2020 to fellow Brit Rachel Bell, but she didn’t let that slow her down with a bold comeback later in the year which ultimately secured her the WBA female bantamweight title.

The 30-year-old has been affectionately named the “Babyface Assassin” because of her young look, but she is certainly no walkover in the ring and is feared by many in the sport.

6. Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson isn’t just a stunning boxer, as the athlete has also performed at the highest levels of mixed martial arts, acting, stunt work and modelling.

Waterson’s career began when she was just ten years old as her passion for martial arts and karate was obvious from a young age, the American went on to swiftly earn her black belt and move on into the MMA world.

The 37-year-old’s interest shifted to Muay Thai as she grew older, before making her MMA debut in 2007 where her career took off, seeing Waterson named No.1 women’s atom weight fighter in the world as of 2014.

5. Yesica Bopp

Yesica Bopp is an Argentina national who began her career in amateur boxing at the age of 16. Bopp rose to the national stage between 2005 and 2008 when her career really took off and she never looked back since then.

It was in 2008 that Bopp really saw her first major success, as she secured the interim WBA female light flyweight title, followed by her WBO title between 2009 and 2013.

As of 2020 Bopp was recognised as the seventh-best active female boxer in the flyweight division but she is not only a talented professional boxer, as in her spare time she enjoys professional modelling.

4. Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields’ interest in boxing started at the tender age of 2 and despite her father’s doubts about her making it pro in a male-dominated sport, Shields never gave up on her dream and now goes down as one of the most impressive fighters of here time.

Shields held multiple world championships in three different weight classes during her career, as well as still holding the record for becoming two and three-weight world champion in the fewest amount of professional bouts.

The American is one of only three boxers in history, both female and male, to hold all four major titles in boxing (WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA), in two different weight classes.

3. Cecilia Braekhus

Cecilia Braekhus is a Colombian boxing legend, who has picked up the nickname of “First Lady of Boxing” during an impressive fighting career.

The Colombian’s most impressive feat during her career was undoubtedly the achievement of holding all four major titles, including the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.

Only 11 boxers of either gender have ever managed to hold all four major titles which makes Braekhus one of the most impressive athletes in the sport, as well as one of the top ten most attractive.

2. Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant is a popular American boxer and mixed martial artist whose passion for the sport came from childhood bullying, but she has come a long way since those school days.

VanZant had a 8-5 record in the MMA before she retired from the sport in 2020, when she chose to move over the slightly more brutal sport of bare knuckle fighting.

The Oregon born 29-year-old was reportedly paid over $1 million for her first four bare knuckle fights, but she went on to lose the first against Britain Haart via unanimous decision.

VanZant has only fought in two bare knuckle matches so far, with her attention switching to her Only Fans account in the last year or so.

1. Ebanie Bridges

Coming in at number one on our list for hottest female boxers in the world is Australian heavy hitter Ebanie Bridges, who is also now a popular Only Fans content creator as well as a top professional boxer.

Bridges has held the IBF Bantamweight title since last year when she took on Maria Cecilia Roman, who was looking to retain the title for an eighth time in Leeds, England.

The ‘Blonde Bomber’ managed to win the Bantamweight title off her Colombian opponent last year, taking her professional boxing record to 9-1 through her impressive career.

The 37-year-old recently took a new career path when setting up an Only Fans account, which she claims to have been paid £250,000 just for setting up.