Ahead of her big fight this weekend, many will be wondering – does Ebanie Bridges have OnlyFans? Read on to find out all you need to know about the Australian’s life outside of the ring.

Does Ebanie Bridges Have OnlyFans?

The short answer is YES, Ebanie Bridges has an OnlyFans account and is a regular on the adult fan site. The Blonde Bomber was reportedly given £250,000 to join OnlyFans at the end of 2022 and since has become a sensation on the platform.

You can find the glamorous boxer’s page via this link, where you will see her X-rated account.

Since joining OnlyFans, she has become one of the most popular models on the site making a fortune which has led to a huge increase in the Ebanie Bridges net worth and you can see more about her page below.

How Much Is Ebanie Bridges’ OnlyFans & How Many Subscribers Does She Have?

The price of Ebanie Bridges’ OnlyFans currently stands at $19.99 and at the time of writing she has had a 35% off deal.

Upon subscription, new users can also request access to all of her previous live streams which are included in the special offer – so this could be an exciting prospect for those wishing to join her page.

How Man Subscribers Does Ebanie Bridges Have On OnlyFans?

It is not known exactly how many OnlyFans subscribers the 36-year-old has, but she claims that she is in the top 0.01% of earners on the platform and has officially racked up 206,900 likes across all of her content.

She has 485 images, 81 videos and 12 live streams up on her site.

Ebanie Bridges OnlyFans Earnings

Again, it’s not public how much she exactly earns from OnlyFans but given her quick rise in popularity on the platform she’s sure to be earning a lot.

OnlyFans models also tend to collect extra cash from strange requests and locked content in direct messages, which Bridges has spoken about lots in the past. The boxer said she often gets given lots of of money from “paypigs”: “Some of these paypig guys, these findom (financial domination) guys, I can get two grand in half an hour from them. I’ve had people just want to pay for my bills.

“They’re honoured to give me their money, they feel privileged to give me their loser money.

“I have a few of them, that’s what OnlyFans is good for.”

Ebanie Bridges — Boxing Record And Bio

Rank: #5 Bantamweight (BoxRec)

Age: 37

Country: Australia

Height: 5’1″ (155 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 9-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 5